'The View' Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Is 'Underqualified' After SignalGate Scandal
After more information regarding SignalGate was revealed, The View host Alyssa Farah Griffin and her co-hosts discussed the importance of national security and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s role in the scandal.
Griffin detailed her opinion of Hegseth on Tuesday, April 22, during a live segment of The View, saying he “was always underqualified for this role.”
“Yes, he served our country in uniform, but he did not have the years of experience it takes to run this big of a department. And the cracks are showing,” she said of his use of the chat app Signal. “And there are going to be more stories like this, and what I would say to people, whether they support the president or don’t, national security is above politics. You should want the most qualified person in this role.”
Griffin, who worked at the Pentagon during President Donald Trump’s first administration, continued, “When I was working at the Pentagon, there were days that I couldn’t tell Justin [Griffin, my husband] what I was doing at work because it was classified, because I was working on something that was sensitive. That was just a simple agreement, and my role was not nearly as sensitive as this individual.”
“He just seems to lack this sort of judgment. And there are people who are imminently qualified that could do this,” the talk show host said before revealing who she thinks could replace Hegseth as defense secretary. “I think it’s Senator Joni Ernst on the Armed Services Committee; if you want the Fox News personality, General Jack King, a retired four-star general who supports Donald Trump but is qualified to run the biggest, the most powerful military on the planet.”
Alyssa went on to predict that the president “wants to get through the first 100 days” before firing Pete, adding, “I think that people smell blood in the water. Advisors are going to get to Trump and say, ‘This guy is too big of a distraction,’ and his days will be numbered.”
The talk show host’s remarks come after it was reported that Pete used a second Signal chat to discuss strike plans in Yemen. This time, though, it was revealed that the defense secretary shared details about flight schedules for the military aircraft involved.
After news of SignalGate broke in March, Pete denied there was ever a group chat discussing the matter. “Nobody was texting war plans,” he told a reporter, which proved not to be true.