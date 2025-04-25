'The View' Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Is 'Underqualified' After SignalGate Scandal

“Yes, he served our country in uniform, but he did not have the years of experience it takes to run this big of a department. And the cracks are showing,” she said of his use of the chat app Signal. “And there are going to be more stories like this, and what I would say to people, whether they support the president or don’t, national security is above politics. You should want the most qualified person in this role.”

Griffin, who worked at the Pentagon during President Donald Trump’s first administration, continued, “When I was working at the Pentagon, there were days that I couldn’t tell Justin [Griffin, my husband] what I was doing at work because it was classified, because I was working on something that was sensitive. That was just a simple agreement, and my role was not nearly as sensitive as this individual.”