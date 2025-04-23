Jimmy Kimmel Unleashes on Pete Hegseth Over Second Signal Scandal: 'He Is the Leaker!'
Jimmy Kimmel unleashed on Pete Hegseth over his second scandal involving messaging app Signal.
“So we have a new pope on the way and maybe a new Secretary of Defense soon,” the late-night talk show host joked. “If you see white smoke coming from the Pentagon, it means they fired Pete Hegseth."
Kimmel went on to note Hegseth is getting “hammered” but "not the way he used to.”
“This time he’s getting hammered over new bombshell revelations literally about bombshell revelations,” he stated.
As OK! reported, Hegseth shared details about a military operation against the Houthis in Yemen on a Signal group chat including his wife, lawyer and brother.
“His brother, turns out, is his senior advisor,” Kimmel continued. “In case you were worried that there was only one unqualified Hegseth running the military, there are two.”
In a Fox News appearance, Hegseth attempted to defend himself, claiming what he “shared” on Signal was “informal, unclassified, coordinations, from media coordination, other things,” which he alleged he’s “said from the beginning.”
"Right, but it was bulls--- from the beginning too!” Kimmel retorted about Hegseth’s defense. “You texted the exact time and place the secret bombing would begin before the secret bombing happened to your wife on an easily hackable phone, and his defense for this is ‘Who told you?’ and ‘How dare they tell you?’”
Kimmel noted the Secretary of Defense’s response was akin to your spouse coming home and catching you in bed with someone else and you questioning why they came home so early. He also chastised Hegseth blaming “leakers” for what happened, stating he doesn’t have time for leakers, as he “is the leaker.”
“You’re the one who leaked it!” Kimmel insisted.
The White House and Donald Trump made it clear they are pro-Hegseth, regardless of his second Signal blunder.
“The president stands strongly behind Secretary Hegseth, who is doing a phenomenal job leading the Pentagon,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dished to Fox & Friends. “This is what happens when the entire Pentagon is working against you and against the monumental change that you are trying to implement.”
At the White House Easter Egg Roll, Trump directly shared support for Hegseth, saying he’s “doing a great job” and questions about his job status are “a waste of time.”
“Ask the Houthis how he’s doing,” Trump fired back.