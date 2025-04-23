Jimmy Kimmel Unleashes on Pete Hegseth Over Second Signal Scandal: 'He Is the Leaker!'

“So we have a new pope on the way and maybe a new Secretary of Defense soon,” the late-night talk show host joked. “If you see white smoke coming from the Pentagon, it means they fired Pete Hegseth."

Kimmel went on to note Hegseth is getting “hammered” but "not the way he used to.”

“This time he’s getting hammered over new bombshell revelations literally about bombshell revelations,” he stated.