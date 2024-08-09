Alyssa Farah Griffin Declares Donald Trump's 'Dumpster Fire Press Conference' Proves He's 'Spiraling'
Alyssa Farah Griffin believes she's witnessing the downfall of former boss Donald Trump in real time.
The former White House Director of Strategic Communications, who worked during part of the businessman's presidency, admitted during a CNN interview that Trump has struggled with his campaign ever since it was announced that Kamala Harris was taking over President Joe Biden's spot in the 2024 election.
The View co-host, 35, touched on Trump's Thursday, August 9, campaign event the next day, noting it was "an absolute dumpster fire of a press conference."
"Donald Trump’s triggered because he’s actually running against a candidate for once who is the celebrity candidate, the one that pop culture is following. That was him against Hillary Clinton in 2016," she explained. "He was sort of this outsider, you know, hosting SNL. Now he’s got someone who has [Barack] Obama-level momentum and is pulling huge crowds and he doesn’t know how to attack her."
The TV star added the father-of-five is also frustrated that "he can't land a message against Kamala Harris."
"He’s flailing. I mean, talking about crowd sizes is just an absolute example that he’s spiraling, his advisors don’t have control over his message, and he doesn’t know what he wants to say," she noted, referring to how Trump, 78, falsely claimed his conference drew more attendees than Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous 1963 speech.
Even King Jr.'s daughter Bernice King, 61, lashed out at the ex-president for his comments.
"Absolutely not true. I really wish that people would stop using my father to support fallacy," she wrote on X in addition to sharing photos comparing Trump's measly crowd to her father's.
- 'The View' Star Joy Behar Comes After 'Big Mouth' Co-Host Sunny Hostin During Heated Discussion About Cheating: Watch
- 'The View' Co-Hosts Question Donald Trump's Cognitive Health After He Claimed Kamala Harris 'Happened to Turn Black' Years Ago: 'He Does Not Seem Right'
- Donald Trump Once Asked Staff for Kanye West to 'Do a Church Service on the White House Lawn,' Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Social media users mocked Trump for his remarks as well, with one person tweeting, "This is hysterical. How can anyone take this man seriously? It could be Friday and he'd tell you it's Monday. The man is a pathological LIAR!"
Added another, "I think he's overcompensating for something."
Trump's former colleague Anthony Scaramucci, 60, believes the former host of The Apprentice put together the last-minute event because of his increased fears of possibly losing the election.
"He's sitting there saying, 'We're flailing, so I am going to show you how it's done, I am going to ask to the press, speak unhinged for 40 minutes to an hour and I am going to set everybody straight on what we're doing.' It's not working," he spilled to CNN. "If I am a Democratic strategist, please let him go on for another two hours — let him unwind himself."
"That is a frustrated — and believe it or not, frightened Donald Trump," Scaramucci insisted. "He's looking at the poll numbers. It's a big tell when he does the accordion thing and tells you how great he's doing in the polls — that is a big tell for him."