Alyssa Farah Griffin Declares Donald Trump's 'Dumpster Fire Press Conference' Proves He's 'Spiraling'

The View co-host, 35, touched on Trump's Thursday, August 9, campaign event the next day, noting it was "an absolute dumpster fire of a press conference."

"Donald Trump’s triggered because he’s actually running against a candidate for once who is the celebrity candidate, the one that pop culture is following. That was him against Hillary Clinton in 2016," she explained. "He was sort of this outsider, you know, hosting SNL. Now he’s got someone who has [Barack] Obama-level momentum and is pulling huge crowds and he doesn’t know how to attack her."