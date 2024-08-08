'Unhinged' Donald Trump Is 'Frightened' He'll Lose 2024 Election, Ex-Staffer Reveals: 'He's Looking at the Poll Numbers'
Donald Trump was able to pull off pulling together a last-minute press conference, and according to Anthony Scaramucci, who used to work for the ex-president, he did it because he's nervous about losing the 2024 election.
"He spent the whole time talking about fearmongering. He was talking about fear in the economy, fear of crime, it's a very fear-based approach. I don't think any strategist working with him agrees with what he's doing right now. They are sitting there cringing. He's sitting there saying, 'We're flailing, so I am going to show you how its done, I am going to ask to the press, speak unhinged for 40 minutes to an hour and I am going to set everybody straight on what we're doing.' It's not working. If I am a Democratic strategist, please let him go on for another two hours — let him unwind himself. The Harris campaign is actually very smart here saying a little about this and fact-checking things related to Israel," Scaramucci told CNN after the video made headlines.
"That is a frustrated — and believe it or not, frightened Donald Trump. He's looking at the poll numbers. It's a big tell when he does the accordion thing and tells you how great he's doing in the polls — that is a big tell for him. He's not doing well in the polls. He knows that, and that's another big lie that he is saying from that podium. Let him keep talking and he'll dig a bigger hole for himself. People will remember, 'I don't really want to go back to what was going on in this country in 2017 to January 2021,'" he added.
As OK! previously reported, Trump boasted about his crowd sizes when comparing his rallies to Kamala Harris'.
“Listen, I had 107,000 people in New Jersey. You didn’t report it. I’m so glad you asked. What did she have yesterday? 2,000 people? If I ever had 2,000 people, you’d say my campaign is finished,” the former president added.
“When she gets 1,500 people, and I saw it yesterday on ABC where they said, ‘Oh, the crowd was so big.’ I have 10 times, 20 times, 30 times the crowd size and they never say the crowd was big. That’s why I’m always saying turn around the cameras,” he continued.
This is not the first time a former staffer suggested Trump, 78, is anxious after Harris threw herself into the race.
"Re: Trump's self-announced press conference today at 2 pm: He’s panicking. I’ve seen this play many times. He thinks his team is failing him & no one can speak better/'save' his campaign/defend him but him," Stephanie Grisham, the former White House Communications Director and Press Secretary under Trump, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.