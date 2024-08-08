'Unhinged' Donald Trump Is 'Frightened' He'll Lose 2024 Election, Ex-Staffer Reveals: 'He's Looking at the Poll Numbers'

"He spent the whole time talking about fearmongering. He was talking about fear in the economy, fear of crime, it's a very fear-based approach. I don't think any strategist working with him agrees with what he's doing right now. They are sitting there cringing. He's sitting there saying, 'We're flailing, so I am going to show you how its done, I am going to ask to the press, speak unhinged for 40 minutes to an hour and I am going to set everybody straight on what we're doing.' It's not working. If I am a Democratic strategist, please let him go on for another two hours — let him unwind himself. The Harris campaign is actually very smart here saying a little about this and fact-checking things related to Israel," Scaramucci told CNN after the video made headlines.