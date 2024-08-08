'Mentally Ill' Donald Trump Accused of Seeking 'Attention' After Scrambling Together a 'Fake' Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump was accused of putting together a "fake" press conference in order to get attention.
On Thursday, August 8, Trump spoke about a slew of topics while at his Mar-a-Lago home.
He also raged when he was asked whether he's "worried" about the size of the crowds Vice President Kamala Harris seems to be drawing in.
“Oh, give me a break,” Trump snapped back.
“Listen, I had 107,000 people in New Jersey. You didn’t report it. I’m so glad you asked. What did she have yesterday? 2,000 people? If I ever had 2,000 people, you’d say my campaign is finished,” the former president added.
Trump continued to brag that his rallies are successful.
“When she gets 1,500 people, and I saw it yesterday on ABC where they said, ‘Oh, the crowd was so big.’ I have 10 times, 20 times, 30 times the crowd size and they never say the crowd was big. That’s why I’m always saying turn around the cameras,” he said.
“Let me tell you, we have the enthusiasm,” Trump noted. “The Republican Party and me as a candidate, but the Republican Party has the enthusiasm.”
However, people were puzzled why Trump would subject himself to this kind of televised content in the first place when he didn't have anything new to say.
- 'Lying Through Her Teeth': Lara Trump Mocked for Claiming There Will Be 'No Problem' If Donald Trump Loses the 2024 Election 'Legally and Legitimately'
- 'He's Panicking': Donald Trump Thinks His Team Is 'Failing' Ahead of Surprise News Conference, Says Ex-White House Aide
- Donald Trump's Speaking Style Shows 'Potential Indications of Cognitive Decline' and 'Dementia,' Top Doctors Claim
One person wrote, "Oh, I see Trump’s press conference is a lying bulls--- conference," while another said, "He’s not getting enough attention so he had to put on this fake press conference, as if he was going to say something important."
A third person added, "What a train wreck. God help this country if this mentally ill old fool ever becomes president again."
As OK! previously reported, Trump is apparently nervous that Harris, who recently threw herself into the race, could win the 2024 election after Joe Biden dropped out.
"Re: Trump's self-announced press conference today at 2 pm: He’s panicking. I’ve seen this play many times. He thinks his team is failing him & no one can speak better/'save' his campaign/defend him but him," Stephanie Grisham, the former White House Communications Director and Press Secretary under Trump, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Anthony Scaramucci, who also used to work for Trump, added: "He spent the whole time talking about fearmongering. He was talking about fear in the economy, fear of crime, it's a very fear-based approach. I don't think any strategist working with him agrees with what he's doing right now. They are sitting there cringing. He's sitting there saying, 'We're flailing, so I am going to show you how its done, I am going to ask to the press, speak unhinged for 40 minutes to an hour and I am going to set everybody straight on what we're doing.' It's not working. If I am a Democratic strategist, please let him go on for another two hours — let him unwind himself. The Harris campaign is actually very smart here saying a little about this and fact-checking things related to Israel."
"That is a frustrated — and believe it or not, frightened Donald Trump. He's looking at the poll numbers. It's a big tell when he does the accordion thing and tells you how great he's doing in the polls — that is a big tell for him. He's not doing well in the polls. He knows that, and that's another big lie that he is saying from that podium. Let him keep talking and he'll dig a bigger hole for himself. People will remember, 'I don't really want to go back to what was going on in this country in 2017 to January 2021,'" he added.