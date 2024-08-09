'Pathological Liar': Donald Trump Ripped Apart for Claiming He 'Went Down' in Helicopter Emergency Landing With San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown
Donald Trump was ridiculed for recounting a fake story to reporters about being involved in a helicopter emergency landing with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.
Trump's story was shared all over social media, where the former president was openly mocked by several of his loudest critics for being a "pathological liar" who views himself as the main character of "an '80s action movie."
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "I love that this started out as 'well, he's obviously mixing up Willie Brown and Jerry Brown' as people do, and it didn't happen with Jerry Brown either."
Another user asked, "Does Trump actually believe the lies he tells, or is he just pure psychotic? Either way, he must be defeated! He belongs in a mental institution, not in our Hallowed Halls."
A third person commented, "Oh look at that, Trump made a very obvious and easily debunkable [sic] lie to beg for sympathy... must be a day that ends with the letter Y."
During Trump's impromptu press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort, he was asked about Vice President Kamala Harris’ previous relationship with Brown and whether it helped her career trajectory.
Instead of answering the question, the former president went on a long-winded rant about enduring a "near-crash" emergency landing he claimed he experienced with the former San Francisco mayor.
“I know Willie Brown very well. In fact, I went down in a helicopter with him. We thought maybe this is the end. We were in a helicopter going to a certain location together, and there was an emergency landing,” Trump told reporters gathered at his Florida resort.
“This was not a pleasant landing, and Willie was, he was a little concerned. So I know him, I know him pretty well. I mean, I haven’t seen him in years,” he continued.
Brown rejected Trump’s account, calling the story “obviously wrong” during a phone call later that night on CNN, telling the outlet, “I’ve never been in a helicopter with him in my life. He is trying his best to get some way to degrade Kamala.”
The former mayor also attacked Trump in defense of Harris when he told CNN, “There is no reason why her name ought to be mentioned anywhere near his lies, period.”
The New York Times reported that the former president confused Willie Brown with former California Gov. Jerry Brown, with whom he toured wildfire damage by helicopter in November 2018.
A spokesperson for Jerry told the outlet “there was no emergency landing and no discussion of Kamala Harris.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who also toured the wildfires in 2018 as governor-elect, told the Times, “I call complete B.S. I was on a helicopter with Jerry Brown and Trump, and it didn’t go down.”