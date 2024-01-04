Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals She Gained Weight After Joining 'The View': 'I'm Gonna Work on Shedding'
Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed she's focused on losing some weight in the new year after joining The View in 2022.
During "The View: Behind the Table" podcast on Thursday, January 4, the TV personality, 34, said she wants to be "more dedicated in working out daily" as part of her New Year's resolutions.
“The show’s weird, like [producer] Robin [Hommel-Tenenbaum] jokes there’s like The View 15,” she said. “I did not have The View 15, but I had like ‘The View’ 5, and I’m gonna work on shedding The View 5.”
Griffin also wants to stop "doomscrolling" and protect her peace moving forward. "What matters is how your family, friends, colleagues feel about you," she said.
"Eating less. If there's food in the fridge, you're going to cook it because there are people out there who don't have it and you need to use it," she continued of her goals.
Griffin didn't divulge too much about her weight goals going forward, but she did speak about how her former boss Donald Trump is a threat to this country — and even addressed the rumors that he smells.
"I never noticed that. There are so many things to criticize Donald Trump about — I didn't love seeing folks come out talking about this because I am like, 'George Washington might have stunk, but he was a great president.' Sometimes when it descends into the silly, it almost takes away from the seriousness of who Trump is. Is he orange? Yes. Does he do his own makeup? Yes. The hair is real but it contorts itself in a way that does not seem real. There is plenty to poke at, but this is not one that resonated with me," she shared. "Donald Trump does love a good spray tan, though."
As OK! previously reported, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former GOP congressman Adam Kinzinger made the shocking revelation on social media.
"I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor," Kinzinger wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on December 16. "It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can."