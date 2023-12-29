Jon Pardi Reveals Cutting Out Alcohol 'Helped Tremendously' With Weight Loss: 'I Look Good!'
Jon Pardi is feeling himself!
During his recent appearance on the "Country Heat Weekly" podcast, the singer revealed he's "112 days sober," explaining he decided to ditch alcohol to focus on his health.
"I was pre-diabetic and I was just like, 'I’ve gotta stop.' I will say I’m retired. Doesn’t mean I can’t come out of retirement," the father-of-one quipped. "But for right now, it’s been great."
"I was really getting to the point where every picture, every video, I was so unhappy with myself, and it was like where I was going, I just needed to take a break," the 38-year-old explained of what prompted the lifestyle change.
The star noted the extra pounds "just fell off my face."
Pardi admitted he feels super confident in his new appearance, sharing, "I just did a photo shoot and I was like ... 'Damn, I look good!' Take that Tito's [Vodka]!"
Pardi said anyone looking to lose weight should consider quitting alcohol, insisting, "Let me tell you, it does help tremendously if you stop."
The country crooner now treats himself by giving in to his sweet tooth instead.
"Let me tell you, I love me some ice cream," he said. "That’s why I’m like, 'Well, I’m not drinking, I better get this Twix candy bar ice cream.' Coffee ice cream, so good."
When asked what's in store for him in the New Year, he quipped, "Botox!"
"No, next year is all about new music. Awesome songs, awesome record, just something fresh for everybody," the songwriter spilled. "I want to come out with this whole new thing. I just want people to be like, damn that's good...my goal for ‘24 is to just be bigger than I thought I would be, bigger and better. And have glowing skin."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Pardi will also be heading out on tour come next month.
The musician's latest tunes were for the holiday, having released Merry Christmas from Jon Pardi in October.
The star said the album is "for the people who just want a Christmas record that sounds high energy, and fun and normal."
"I'm not the 'Silent Night' guy! It's just really fun and fresh," he added. "That was my goal."