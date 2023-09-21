Alyssa Farah Griffin 'Lost a Lot of Friends' While Working in the Trump Administration, Had a 'Spiraling Period' After Resigning
Alyssa Farah Griffin is opening up about how working in Donald Trump's administration took a serious toll on her mental health.
On an episode of "The View: Behind the Table" podcast, the star explained that she went through a rough patch when she quit her job as the White House Director of Strategic Communications in December 2020.
Though the brunette beauty, 34, was in desperate need of people to lean on at the time, she found herself with only two confidantes.
"I remember I was going through... not to go into all my spiraling periods I've had in my life... but I was going through a hard time after I resigned from the White House," she explained. "I lost a lot of friends, was getting a lot of criticism in the media and really was thinking my career as I knew it was over and in some ways it was."
"It was the closing of a certain door and then became opening of others," Griffin added.
"But I was in a really just down place and my husband tried for weeks to cheer me up, and he eventually reached out to [her good female friend] Alex and he was like, 'this is an Alex conversation,'" The View co-host recalled. "I think no person can bear everything for you and like it does kind of take a village.'"
"No one can bear all of the anxiety of being my partner, you need to divvy up and I think have other friendships," the TV star continued. "No person can be your end all be all."
While Griffin was once supportive of the former president, she hasn't had any nice things to say about him since she joined The View in 2022.
Just last week, she poked fun at the businessman, 77, for incriminating himself during his Meet the Press interview, which aired on Sunday, September 17.
"She got him to basically confess to crime. I'm close friends with Kristen Welker, she knew what she was doing," Griffin said of the televised chat's host.
Her words haven't gone unnoticed by her old boss, who has dissed her via posts on Truth Social.
"Backbencher in the Trump Administration, Alyssa Farah, like so many other sleazebags, had only glowing reviews of the Trump Administration until long after she left," he ranted in May. "A loser then, and a loser now!"
"Word is that they are revolting at The View and CNN, and want Farrah OUT! Much more to come," added the ex-POTUS. "She tried to delete her words, but we got them ALL. I don’t see how she lasts because this ‘stuff’ shows what a phony she is."
