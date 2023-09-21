OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Alyssa Farah Griffin
OK LogoNEWS

Alyssa Farah Griffin 'Lost a Lot of Friends' While Working in the Trump Administration, Had a 'Spiraling Period' After Resigning

alyssa farah griffin lost friends working trump administration spiraling period
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 21 2023, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Alyssa Farah Griffin is opening up about how working in Donald Trump's administration took a serious toll on her mental health.

On an episode of "The View: Behind the Table" podcast, the star explained that she went through a rough patch when she quit her job as the White House Director of Strategic Communications in December 2020.

Article continues below advertisement
alyssa farah griffin lost friends working trump administration spiraling period
Source: mega

Alyssa Farah Griffin began working in the White House in 2017.

Though the brunette beauty, 34, was in desperate need of people to lean on at the time, she found herself with only two confidantes.

"I remember I was going through... not to go into all my spiraling periods I've had in my life... but I was going through a hard time after I resigned from the White House," she explained. "I lost a lot of friends, was getting a lot of criticism in the media and really was thinking my career as I knew it was over and in some ways it was."

"It was the closing of a certain door and then became opening of others," Griffin added.

Article continues below advertisement
alyssa farah griffin lost friends working trump administration spiraling period
Source: @alyssafarah/instagram

The star joined 'The View' permanently in August 2022.

"But I was in a really just down place and my husband tried for weeks to cheer me up, and he eventually reached out to [her good female friend] Alex and he was like, 'this is an Alex conversation,'" The View co-host recalled. "I think no person can bear everything for you and like it does kind of take a village.'"

"No one can bear all of the anxiety of being my partner, you need to divvy up and I think have other friendships," the TV star continued. "No person can be your end all be all."

Article continues below advertisement
alyssa farah griffin lost friends working trump administration spiraling period
Source: @alyssafarah/instagram

Alyssa and Justin Griffin married in November 2021.

While Griffin was once supportive of the former president, she hasn't had any nice things to say about him since she joined The View in 2022.

Just last week, she poked fun at the businessman, 77, for incriminating himself during his Meet the Press interview, which aired on Sunday, September 17.

MORE ON:
Alyssa Farah Griffin
Article continues below advertisement
alyssa farah griffin lost friends working trump administration spiraling period
Source: mega

Since Griffin quit, Trump has gone after her in Truth Social posts.

"She got him to basically confess to crime. I'm close friends with Kristen Welker, she knew what she was doing," Griffin said of the televised chat's host.

Her words haven't gone unnoticed by her old boss, who has dissed her via posts on Truth Social.

Article continues below advertisement

"Backbencher in the Trump Administration, Alyssa Farah, like so many other sleazebags, had only glowing reviews of the Trump Administration until long after she left," he ranted in May. "A loser then, and a loser now!"

"Word is that they are revolting at The View and CNN, and want Farrah OUT! Much more to come," added the ex-POTUS. "She tried to delete her words, but we got them ALL. I don’t see how she lasts because this ‘stuff’ shows what a phony she is."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Daily Mail reported on Griffin's words on "The View: Behind the Table" podcast.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.