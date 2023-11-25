'Is He Sick?': Donald Trump Video Appears to Show What He Looks Like 'Without Makeup': Watch
Switching up his look?
In a recent campaign clip, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Donald Trump shocked the public as the footage seemingly showed the ex reality TV star without makeup.
The former president has previously been rumored to have had multiple hair transplants and to be a frequent user of makeup and fake tanner, however, he did not look to have his normal golden glow, which left fans confused.
In the video, Trump slammed Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who recently endorsed the ex-commander-in-chief’s presidential opponent Ron DeSantis.
"Kim Reynolds of Iowa has gone from a popular to the most unpopular governor in the United States of America," Trump claimed. "Her endorsement of Ron DeSanctimonious, who is 50 points down to me in the polls, has given him exactly zero ballots."
"I wonder what position Kim was promised in order to back someone so far down in the polls," he added.
Despite these shocking statements about the Republican governor, the public could not help but comment on Trump’s strange appearance.
“This dude looks old and tired,” one user penned, while a second wondered, “Is Trump sick? He looks awful.”
"Trump forgot to put on his makeup today," a third joked, while a fourth pointed out, "I think he still has on makeup, just not his orange cake."
"Looks like fighting four court cases and running for president is starting to take a toll on him," a third person wrote, referencing Trump’s recent indictments, while a fifth user added, “Whoa. He’s aged a lot. Hadn’t noticed till now.”
As OK! previously reported, the comments about the unusual campaign video came after the 77-year-old took to Truth Social on Thanksgiving to complain about Joe Biden and Attorney General Letitia James.
On Thursday, November 23, the father-of-five blasted the New York official, who brought fraud charges against him.
“Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, who has let Murder & Violence Crime FLOURISH, & Businesses FLEE; the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a ‘Psycho,’ Arthur Engoron, who Criminally Defrauded the State of New York, & ME, by purposely Valuing my Assets at a ‘tiny’ Fraction of what they are really worth in order to convict me of Fraud before even a Trial, or seeing any PROOF, & used his Politically Biased & Corrupt Campaign Finance Violator, Chief Clerk Alison Greenfield, to sit by his side on the ‘Bench’ & tell him what to do,” he wrote.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
He then directed his digs at the president, saying, "And Crooked Joe Biden, who has WEAPONIZED his Department of Injustice against his Political Opponent, & allowed our Country to go to H---; & all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY."
He concluded: “Have no fear, however, we will WIN the Presidential Election of 2024, & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”