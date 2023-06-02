Alyssa Farah Griffin Comments on Old Colleague Donald Trump's Latest Documents Scandal: 'If Anything Is Going to Lock Him Up, It's This'

The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin used to be the White House Director of Strategic Communications during Donald Trump's presidency, but even she admits the former POTUS is doomed in the wake of his latest scandal.

On Wednesday, May 31, it was revealed that on recorded audio, Trump acknowledged he held onto classified Pentagon documents after leaving the White House — so needless to say, the ordeal was a hot topic during the Thursday, June 1, episode of the talk show.