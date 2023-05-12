Donald Trump's 'Behavior and Engagement With Very Young Junior Female Staffers' Made Alyssa Farah Griffin 'Uncomfortable'

The 33-year-old made sure to speak up — something she doesn't regret.

“The way I was brought up, the way that I’ve behaved professionally is it is my duty to report that. So I took it to my direct report, which was the then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows,” she said. “He seemed very aware of the issue and said he was going to handle it.”

However, she doesn't believe anything "was ever done" about the alleged incidents, though “I can’t say that definitively.”