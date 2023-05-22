Donald Trump Verbally Attacks Former White House Staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin, Calls Her a 'Loser' and 'Sleazebag'
Donald Trump lashed out at his former White House Staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin on Truth Social on Saturday, May 20.
The former president, 76, was upset with The View host's comments about his CNN town hall. “America got to see who he is last night: a ranting, raving lunatic, who sided with Vladimir Putin," she wrote of her former boss.
As a result, Trump shot back at the TV star, 33.
“Backbencher in the Trump Administration, Alyssa Farah, like so many other sleazebags, had only glowing reviews of the Trump Administration until long after she left,” Trump fumed. “A loser then, and a loser now!"
The politician didn't stop there and continued to vent about Griffin. “Word is that they are revolting at the View and CNN, and want Farrah OUT! Much more to come,” Trump wrote.“She tried to delete her words, but we got them ALL. I don’t see how she lasts because this ‘stuff’ shows what a phony she is."
Trump then pointed out how great his CNN town hall was, despite all the criticism he received.
“They won’t be able to take the Radical Left Heat, just as CNN wants to fire the ‘boss’ because of the absolutely lovely Town Hall they just put on,” he said.
This is hardly the first time Griffin has spoken out about Trump.
As OK! previously reported, Griffin gave details about seeing Trump around younger girls when he was president.
“Listen, the man’s the former commander-in-chief, he’s currently far and away the Republican frontrunner for president, and I think the American public needs to know who Donald Trump is,” she said.
“I saw behavior and engagement with very young junior female staffers from the former president that made me uncomfortable,” she added, claiming Trump’s behavior “was an open secret, open discussion in the West Wing.”
Griffin isn't sure anything was done after she complained, but she's happy she spoke up.
“It’s a pattern. It was visible. It didn’t take a genius to see it. It was reported, I don’t know if it was handled, but this is a man who does not respect women,” she said. “It’s a man who objectified women.”
“We’ve heard it in his own words countless times. And I thought it was important to state it yet again after the E. Jean Carroll decision, because he’s now been found liable by a jury of his peers for predatory behavior. And if I could help protect any woman who might think about working around him, think about being around him, I just wanted to share that," she added.