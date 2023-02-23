Alyssa Farah Griffin Pokes Fun At Joy Behar After 'The View' Veteran Shocks Audience With Hilarious NSFW Slip

"Less than a week after Tucker Carlson is caught fully admitting that he doesn't believe the election fraud lies he's putting on the air, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hands him capital security footage from the January 6 er**tion-" Behar rattled off, abruptly stopping and attempting to correct herself, first by saying "election," then finally landing on "insurrection," the word she had originally been attempting to say.

The on-air slip left Behar seemingly surprised and embarrassed, but her cohosts laughed off the hilarious mistake, with conservative panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin playfully teasing her, "Well done!"