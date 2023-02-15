Joy Behar Jokes Her Bra's Malfunction On 'The View' Was 'A Valentine's Gift For The Old Guys'
Those in the audience at the Tuesday, February 14, taping of The View witnessed quite the mishap, as Joy Behar suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction — but luckily, it was during a commercial break.
"The biggest surprise happened to us seconds ago when Joy's bra started making all kinds of eyes at people at the table," Whoopi Goldberg, quipped when they started filming again.
"It was like an earthquake, and suddenly the bra was like, 'Hello!'" joked the TV icon, who refrained from sharing more details as to what actually happened. "It was something else."
Fortunately, Behar, 80, had a good attitude about the accident, declaring, "That was my special gift to all the old people out there on Valentine's Day. All the old guys."
There never seems to be a quiet day on the long-running talk series, whether it's making jabs at each other, the producers or even fans. In fact, Goldberg, 67, became fed up with viewers just last week after what was supposed to be a joke turned dramatic.
On the Wednesday, February 8, episode, the women were discussing the benefits of having a friend in the workplace, prompting Behar to note she's unhappy whenever she feels alone at a job.
"When I was fired the last time from this show, people said to me, ‘Were you OK with that?’ And my answer was, ‘I was happy.’ Because all my friends had left already," she recalled of departing in 2013. "So there was no reason to stay anymore."
Goldberg appeared a bit peeved since she was her co-host at the time. "Really? All your friends had left you?" she asked Behar, who replied by explaining, "You had just come on. And my backstage friends had left."
The awkward moment made headlines, but the EGOT winner clarified the next day that the two were just kidding around.
"People, Joy and I were having fun yesterday and once again you have taken it to some other place. We have been friends for 100 years!" she insisted, noting fans' poor reactions were "making it hard" for the cast "to have fun" on set. "We're on the show for an hour, we don't get to joke a lot but when we do, just let us run with it."