Alyssa Farah Griffin's Major Flub: 'The View' Star Accidentally Calls Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding a 'Funeral' on Live TV — Watch
May 26 2026, Published 4:36 p.m. ET
Alyssa Farah Griffin made a major flub on the Tuesday, May 26, live episode of The View.
The mishap occurred when the co-hosts were discussing the president's decision to skip his eldest son Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding to Bettina Anderson, which took place in the Bahamas over Memorial Day Weekend.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Sparks Gasps From the Audience
Joy Behar started off the conversation with a joke, quipping, "If they had done the wedding at McDonald's, maybe he would go."
"I, oddly enough, talked about this on CNN on Friday. I said he should go. A parent should try to never miss their child's funeral," Griffin said as the crowd gasped and costar Sara Haines clasped her hands to her mouth
"I'm sorry! Oh God, wedding! Honestly, I'm so tired, I have a 3-month-old!" she reasoned of the flub.
The Hosts Shamed the President for Skipping the Wedding
"You know what? He can go to the next one!" Behar joked of Don Jr. being on his second marriage.
Sunny Hostin felt the POTUS made the wrong decision, noting Don Jr. went to his dad's "second and third wedding, so the least Donald Trump could have done was gone to his son's wedding."
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Hostin also recalled when the first son came to the show years ago, admitting he seemed like "such a damaged boy who wanted his father's love. And there's been a lot of reporting on that and I can't imagine that this helps."
Behar imitated someone sobbing, sarcastically replying, "Stop, you're killing me. I might start crying."
Whoopi Goldberg joked the POTUS should have had the White House's ballroom finished on time so he could have been present for the nuptials.
Why Did Donald Trump Skip the Celebration?
The commander in chief first admitted he may not make it to the special day because it wasn't "good timing," referring to priorities such as the war in Iran.
Donald confirmed he wouldn't be in attendance via a Friday, May 22, Truth Social post, explaining, "While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so."
"I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time," he added, signing off the post with, "Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP."
This is Bettina's first marriage, while Don Jr. was previously wed to Vanessa Trump — the mother of his five kids — from 2005 to 2018.