Alyssa Farah Griffin's Major Flub: 'The View' Star Accidentally Calls Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding a 'Funeral' on Live TV — Watch

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Sparks Gasps From the Audience

Source: @theview/youtube Alyssa Farah Griffin referred to Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding as a 'funeral.'

Joy Behar started off the conversation with a joke, quipping, "If they had done the wedding at McDonald's, maybe he would go." "I, oddly enough, talked about this on CNN on Friday. I said he should go. A parent should try to never miss their child's funeral," Griffin said as the crowd gasped and costar Sara Haines clasped her hands to her mouth "I'm sorry! Oh God, wedding! Honestly, I'm so tired, I have a 3-month-old!" she reasoned of the flub.

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The Hosts Shamed the President for Skipping the Wedding

Source: @theview/youtube The new mom apologized for her mistake, blaming it on a lack of sleep due to caring for her first child.

"You know what? He can go to the next one!" Behar joked of Don Jr. being on his second marriage. Sunny Hostin felt the POTUS made the wrong decision, noting Don Jr. went to his dad's "second and third wedding, so the least Donald Trump could have done was gone to his son's wedding."

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Source: @theview/youtube Joy Behar joked the president may have gone to his son's wedding if it was held at McDonald's.

Hostin also recalled when the first son came to the show years ago, admitting he seemed like "such a damaged boy who wanted his father's love. And there's been a lot of reporting on that and I can't imagine that this helps." Behar imitated someone sobbing, sarcastically replying, "Stop, you're killing me. I might start crying." Whoopi Goldberg joked the POTUS should have had the White House's ballroom finished on time so he could have been present for the nuptials.

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Why Did Donald Trump Skip the Celebration?

Source: mega Donald and Melania Trump did not attend his son's recent wedding.

The commander in chief first admitted he may not make it to the special day because it wasn't "good timing," referring to priorities such as the war in Iran. Donald confirmed he wouldn't be in attendance via a Friday, May 22, Truth Social post, explaining, "While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so."

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Source: @bettina_anderson/instagram Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's wedding was held in the Bahamas.