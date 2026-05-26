or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Alyssa Farah Griffin
OK LogoNEWS

Alyssa Farah Griffin's Major Flub: 'The View' Star Accidentally Calls Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding a 'Funeral' on Live TV — Watch

Composite photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin, Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: @theview/youtube

Alyssa Farah Griffin immediately clocked her mistake.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 26 2026, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin made a major flub on the Tuesday, May 26, live episode of The View.

The mishap occurred when the co-hosts were discussing the president's decision to skip his eldest son Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding to Bettina Anderson, which took place in the Bahamas over Memorial Day Weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin Sparks Gasps From the Audience

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin referred to Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding as a 'funeral.'
Source: @theview/youtube

Alyssa Farah Griffin referred to Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding as a 'funeral.'

Joy Behar started off the conversation with a joke, quipping, "If they had done the wedding at McDonald's, maybe he would go."

"I, oddly enough, talked about this on CNN on Friday. I said he should go. A parent should try to never miss their child's funeral," Griffin said as the crowd gasped and costar Sara Haines clasped her hands to her mouth

"I'm sorry! Oh God, wedding! Honestly, I'm so tired, I have a 3-month-old!" she reasoned of the flub.

Article continues below advertisement

The Hosts Shamed the President for Skipping the Wedding

Source: @theview/youtube

The new mom apologized for her mistake, blaming it on a lack of sleep due to caring for her first child.

"You know what? He can go to the next one!" Behar joked of Don Jr. being on his second marriage.

Sunny Hostin felt the POTUS made the wrong decision, noting Don Jr. went to his dad's "second and third wedding, so the least Donald Trump could have done was gone to his son's wedding."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Alyssa Farah Griffin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Joy Behar joked the president may have gone to his son's wedding if it was held at McDonald's.
Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar joked the president may have gone to his son's wedding if it was held at McDonald's.

Hostin also recalled when the first son came to the show years ago, admitting he seemed like "such a damaged boy who wanted his father's love. And there's been a lot of reporting on that and I can't imagine that this helps."

Behar imitated someone sobbing, sarcastically replying, "Stop, you're killing me. I might start crying."

Whoopi Goldberg joked the POTUS should have had the White House's ballroom finished on time so he could have been present for the nuptials.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Donald Trump Skip the Celebration?

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump did not attend his son's recent wedding.
Source: mega

Donald and Melania Trump did not attend his son's recent wedding.

The commander in chief first admitted he may not make it to the special day because it wasn't "good timing," referring to priorities such as the war in Iran.

Donald confirmed he wouldn't be in attendance via a Friday, May 22, Truth Social post, explaining, "While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's wedding was held in the Bahamas.
Source: @bettina_anderson/instagram

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's wedding was held in the Bahamas.

"I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time," he added, signing off the post with, "Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

This is Bettina's first marriage, while Don Jr. was previously wed to Vanessa Trump — the mother of his five kids — from 2005 to 2018.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.