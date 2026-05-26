or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Vanessa Haydon
OK LogoHEALTH

Vanessa Trump Spotted With Daughter Following Cancer Diagnosis

split photo of Vanessa & Kai Trump
Source: MEGA;@kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Vanessa Trump makes her first public appearance after revealing her b----- cancer diagnosis.

Profile Image

May 26 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Vanessa Trump was recently seen shopping with her daughter, Kai, in West Palm Beach, Fla., shortly after announcing her b----- cancer diagnosis. This outing marks her first public appearance since revealing her health status.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Vanessa Trump was recently spotted out with her daughter Kai in West Palm Beach following her b----- cancer diagnosis.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Vanessa Trump was recently spotted out with her daughter Kai in West Palm Beach following her b----- cancer diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday, May 24, the mother-daughter duo was photographed smiling as they walked around a local mall. Vanessa, 48, wore a casual blue button-up shirt and jeans, while Kai, 19, opted for a white tank top, beige cardigan, and jeans. Their visible camaraderie provided a heartwarming scene amidst the backdrop of Vanessa’s recent health challenges.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The pair appeared relaxed and supportive of one another while shopping at a local mall.
Source: @officialvanessatrump/Instagram;MEGA

The pair appeared relaxed and supportive of one another while shopping at a local mall.

Article continues below advertisement

Vanessa recently shared her diagnosis on Instagram.

In her statement, she disclosed that she had already undergone a medical procedure and was working closely with her medical team.

“I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me,” she expressed.

The post resonated with followers, many of whom offered messages of encouragement and support.

MORE ON:
Vanessa Haydon

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Vanessa had earlier shared her diagnosis on Instagram, revealing she had undergone a procedure and was focusing on recovery.
Source: MEGA

Vanessa had earlier shared her diagnosis on Instagram, revealing she had undergone a procedure and was focusing on recovery.

Article continues below advertisement

Support also came from Vanessa’s former sister-in-law Ivanka Trump, who commented on her Instagram post, saying, “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of She expressed gratitude for her family’s support, including kind messages from Ivanka Trump.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

She expressed gratitude for her family’s support, including kind messages from Ivanka Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Vanessa shares her daughter with her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., whom she was married to from 2005 to 2018. In addition to Kai, they are parents to Donald John Trump III, Tristan Milos Trump and Spencer Frederick Trump.

Vanessa’s last public appearance prior to this outing was at Kai’s graduation party earlier this month. Photos from the event captured her mingling with family, including her ex-husband and his fiancée, Bettina Anderson.

Notably, Vanessa is currently in a relationship with Tiger Woods, which was revealed in March 2025.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.