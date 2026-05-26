Vanessa Trump Spotted With Daughter Following Cancer Diagnosis

Vanessa Trump makes her first public appearance after revealing her b----- cancer diagnosis.

Vanessa Trump was recently seen shopping with her daughter, Kai , in West Palm Beach, Fla., shortly after announcing her b----- cancer diagnosis . This outing marks her first public appearance since revealing her health status.

Vanessa Trump was recently spotted out with her daughter Kai in West Palm Beach following her b----- cancer diagnosis.

On Sunday, May 24, the mother-daughter duo was photographed smiling as they walked around a local mall. Vanessa, 48, wore a casual blue button-up shirt and jeans, while Kai, 19, opted for a white tank top, beige cardigan, and jeans. Their visible camaraderie provided a heartwarming scene amidst the backdrop of Vanessa’s recent health challenges .

The pair appeared relaxed and supportive of one another while shopping at a local mall.

Vanessa recently shared her diagnosis on Instagram.

In her statement, she disclosed that she had already undergone a medical procedure and was working closely with her medical team.

“I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me,” she expressed.

The post resonated with followers, many of whom offered messages of encouragement and support.