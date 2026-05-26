Vanessa Trump Spotted With Daughter Following Cancer Diagnosis
May 26 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Vanessa Trump was recently seen shopping with her daughter, Kai, in West Palm Beach, Fla., shortly after announcing her b----- cancer diagnosis. This outing marks her first public appearance since revealing her health status.
On Sunday, May 24, the mother-daughter duo was photographed smiling as they walked around a local mall. Vanessa, 48, wore a casual blue button-up shirt and jeans, while Kai, 19, opted for a white tank top, beige cardigan, and jeans. Their visible camaraderie provided a heartwarming scene amidst the backdrop of Vanessa’s recent health challenges.
Vanessa recently shared her diagnosis on Instagram.
In her statement, she disclosed that she had already undergone a medical procedure and was working closely with her medical team.
“I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me,” she expressed.
The post resonated with followers, many of whom offered messages of encouragement and support.
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Support also came from Vanessa’s former sister-in-law Ivanka Trump, who commented on her Instagram post, saying, “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama.”
Vanessa shares her daughter with her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., whom she was married to from 2005 to 2018. In addition to Kai, they are parents to Donald John Trump III, Tristan Milos Trump and Spencer Frederick Trump.
Vanessa’s last public appearance prior to this outing was at Kai’s graduation party earlier this month. Photos from the event captured her mingling with family, including her ex-husband and his fiancée, Bettina Anderson.
Notably, Vanessa is currently in a relationship with Tiger Woods, which was revealed in March 2025.