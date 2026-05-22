Major Snub: Donald Trump Confirms He's Skipping Son Don Jr.'s Wedding to Bettina Anderson — 'Not Good Timing for Me'
May 22 2026, Published 2:23 p.m. ET
Donald Trump revealed he will not be in attendance when Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson tie the knot over Memorial Day Weekend.
"While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so," he wrote via Truth Social on Friday, May 22.
"I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time," he added, signing off the post with, "Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP."
'He'd Like Me to Go'
It was just a day earlier that the POTUS, 79, was asked about the nuptials.
"Uh... he’d like me to go, but it's gonna be just a small little private affair," Donald, 79, responded. "I’m going to try and make it. I said, 'This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.'"
The same day Donald confessed he'd be skipping the gathering, TMZ revealed the lovebirds had officially tied the knot, having obtained their marriage license in Palm Beach County, Fla. The ceremony, which had to be performed before they went overseas, was officiated by Brad McPherson, a real estate attorney who's known the Trump family for years.
The certificate revealed Bettina did not legally take her partner's last name.
The Couple Wasn't Allowed to Wed at the White House
- Donald Trump Ridiculed for Saying He'll 'Try and Make It' to Son Don Jr.'s 'Little' Wedding: 'Sucks Having a Narcissist Sociopath Father'
- Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson to Get Married on Memorial Day Weekend: Source
- Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Wedding Delayed Amid Iran Chaos, Claims Insider: 'They Want to Wait'
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As OK! reported, sources claimed the couple initially had their sights set on marrying at the White House, but the idea was dismissed due to the war and possible backlash.
"They’re very aware that a lavish wedding at the White House while people are dying wouldn’t be well-received," an insider told Rob Shuter’s Substack page.
Another insider claimed the POTUS shot down the idea for a different reason.
“Donald Trump Jr. isn’t important enough to the president — not for something on that level,” the source spilled. “In his father’s mind, the White House stage is reserved for moments that elevate him and the Trump brand. This doesn’t do either.”
“If it were Ivanka or Barron, it wouldn’t even be a conversation — it would already be in motion,” the insider added, hinting Donald has favorites of his five kids. “You’d have planning teams, press strategy, the full spectacle locked in. No hesitation.”
When Did They Start Dating?
Don Jr., 48, and the socialite, 39, first sparked dating rumors around September 2024 before his split from ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, 57, was made public.
The newlyweds announced their engagement in December 2025. The businessman was previously married to Vanessa Trump, 48, the mother of his five kids.