Alyssa Scott Emotionally Packs Late Son Zen's Dresser To 'Make Room' For Second Child With Nick Cannon
The death of Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon's late son Zen continues to carry a heavy weight on his parents, even after the bittersweet arrival of their newborn daughter, Halo, last month.
"Well, today is the day I had to pack up Zen's dresser," the 29-year-old emotionally announced of her and Cannon's first child together, who devastatingly passed in December 2021 from brain cancer.
"Thinking I was going to have a boy brought me some comfort because I didn't think I would have to face this part," Scott continued via her Instagram Story on Sunday, January 8, alongside a pile of the baby's clothes.
"But, it's time to make room for Halo 💗 and it's going to be okay," the model expressed as she attempted to uplift her pained spirits.
"Girls rock blue too! So this is what stays 🤍," Scott concluded of the hand-me-downs Halo will receive from her deceased brother.
"All of his outfits hold a memory. I miss him every minute," the mom-of-three — she also has 4-year-old daughter Zeela from a previous relationship — noted in an additional Instagram Story of the year-long heartbreak she's felt since the loss of her 5-month-old son.
Scott has continued to reflect on the life of Zen throughout every step of Halo's arrival.
"December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️," the brunette beauty wrote alongside a sweet video montage highlighting both the grief of Zen and celebration of Halo's birth. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever."
"I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it’s a girl' and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face," Scott continued in regard to the moment she gave birth to her third child and the Wild N' Out host's 12th offspring.
"I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍," the caption concluded.