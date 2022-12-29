Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, His Second With Alyssa Scott: 'We Love You Halo Marie Cannon!'
Nick Cannon is officially a father to a dozen children! On Thursday, December 29, the comedian and Alyssa Scott revealed the latter gave birth to a baby girl, Halo Marie Cannon, on Wednesday, December 14.
The pair made the exciting announcement with an Instagram video that also reflected on their son, Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 due to cancer.
"Our lives are forever changed ❤️Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever," the model gushed in the caption of the post. "I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it’s a girl' and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine."
"My sweet girl, I got my surprise!!" the proud mom concluded. "We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍."
The emotional video showcased Scott looking at an ultrasound before it transitioned to the hospital room, where Cannon is wearing scrubs and helping doctors deliver their bundle of joy. The dad-of-12 was the first to hold the infant, excitedly telling his baby mama, "It's a girl!"
Scott started crying as she held her daughter, and the video concluded with the social media star cradling Halo at home.
As OK! shared, the Masked Singer host candidly confessed on a recent episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus that he struggles with time management since he has such a large family.
"Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children," he admitted. "One, ’cause I’m constantly working and two, because I’m just spread thin."
When asked if he wants to continue to add to his pack, he replied, "I think I'm good right now!"