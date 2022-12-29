Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, His Second With Alyssa Scott: 'We Love You Halo Marie Cannon!'

"Our lives are forever changed ❤️Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever," the model gushed in the caption of the post. "I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it’s a girl' and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine."

"My sweet girl, I got my surprise!!" the proud mom concluded. "We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍."