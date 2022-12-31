Alyssa Scott & Nick Cannon Give First Glimpse Of Newborn Daughter Halo — See The Sweet Photo

In one of the adorable pictures, Halo appeared wrapped in a white blanket with matching roses surrounding her bassinet. In another, the infant looked peaceful as she slept in a white long-sleeved onesie with a bow in her hair.

The little girl is the Drumline actor's 12th child and the 29-year-old's third. Cannon and Scott also shared a 5-month-old son, Zen, who passed away in December 2021 of brain cancer.