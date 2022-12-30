Mario Lopez Pokes Fun At Nick Cannon After Comedian Welcomes Baby No. 12: 'God Bless You!'
Mario Lopez seems to be blown away by Nick Cannon.
The Saved by the Bell alum poked fun at the new father-of-12 via his Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, after Cannon and Alyssa Scott announced the birth of daughter Halo Marie Cannon.
Lopez, 49, shared the headline of the Drumline actor's exciting baby news along with the caption, "In 11 years, my guy has had 12 kids and 6 baby mamas. God Bless you Nick!"
The Holiday in Santa Fe lead, who shares daughter Gia, 12, and sons Dominic, 9, and Santino, 2, with wife Courtney Mazza Lopez, may have joked about Cannon's busy love life, but the MTV star and his baby mama could not be happier.
"Our lives are forever changed ❤️Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever," Scott penned in the Thursday, December 29, birth announcement, referencing their late baby boy who passed in 2021 from brain cancer.
"I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it’s a girl' and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine," she continued to gush. "My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍."
The Masked Singer host, 42, continues to grow his family: he shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, Golden, 7, Powerful Queen, 1, and Rise, three months, with Brittany Bell, Legendary Love, 5 months, with Bre Tiesi and Onyx Ice, 3 months, with LaNisha Cole.
Cannon also has 18-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion, and 1-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.
Despite his adoration for being a family man, Cannon admitted it has been tricky to make time for all of his children. "Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children," he spilled. "One, ’cause I’m constantly working and two, because I’m just spread thin."