Alyssa Scott Offers Glimpse Of Her Growing Baby Bump As She & Nick Cannon Prepare For Their Second Child
Alyssa Scott has been proudly showing off her baby bump ahead of the holidays.
While she and baby daddy Nick Cannon await the birth of their second child together, the model, 29, took to Instagram on Thursday, December 23, to share photos of herself, her four-year-old daughter, Zeela, and her impending bundle of joy.
"my favorite time of year 🎄🎊🎁❤️," Scott wrote under the snap of her little girl gazing at her while she cradles her stomach in front of the Christmas tree in a red dress. The brunette beauty does not share Zeela with Cannon.
In another adorable shot, the mother-daughter duo can be seen smiling wide in front of a fire as Scott lays a protective hand on her belly.
Scott confirmed in November that she and The Masked Singer host, 42, were expecting their second baby together less than one year after the tragic loss of their son, Zen, in December 2021 from brain cancer.
Cannon paid tribute to Zen on social media on the anniversary of his passing. "Physically I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken," the Drumline actor wrote alongside a photo of him and his late son. "Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all."
"I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred," he heartbreakingly continued in part. "Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily."
The child will be Scott's third and Cannon's twelve. The Wild n' Out star also shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, as well as Golden, 7, Powerful Queen, 1, and Rise, three months, with Brittany Bell.
He is also dad to 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and almost 2-month-old Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, as well as Legendary Love, 5 months, with Bre Tiesi and Onyx Ice, 3 months, with LaNisha Cole.