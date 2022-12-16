Nick Cannon Reveals He Didn't Pursue Chemotherapy With His Late Son Zen To Give Him The Best 'Quality Of Life' During The Time He Had Left
Nick Cannon opened up on his late son Zen's battle with cancer and how he and Alyssa Scott made the heart wrenching decision not to pursue chemotherapy.
On the Tuesday, December 13, episode of "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus", Cannon admitted he knew chemo would "suck everything out" of his baby boy and he wanted to give him the best "quality of life" possible before his passing.
"Seeing your son hooked up to all of those machines — and he had to go for a shunt two or three times, and that was heartbreaking every time — even in that short amount of time, I couldn’t imagine him having to go through chemo," The Masked Singer host explained.
Noting that the doctors told him that in the "best case scenario" possible, Zen would maybe live "3 or 4 years" and that chemotherapy would "not really" extend his life significantly, Cannon and Scott wanted to make the decision that would give Zen the "best existence he could have."
Cannon also reflected on his own tough experiences with chemo, which he underwent while he was being treated for his battle with lupus.
"I knew how as a full grown man, that process [was difficult]. My hair was falling out. I wouldn’t even call it pain; it just sucked everything out of you," he continued. "I couldn’t imagine that on a newborn and what that would do."
"Luckily we did everything from the sunrise, going to the beach, the sunset, said some beautiful prayers as a family, and really came together as a family in a very beautiful way," he said of Zen's final hours. "I’m grateful for that, but it was definitely tough. To see your child there, suffering at a point and watching things shut down, it was pretty intense."
The television personality also confessed how much he leaned on Zen's mother, who is currently pregnant with his 12th child, during that heartbreaking time.
"I definitely couldn’t have did it without her," he praised the model. "The fact that she was the one, from every aspect she handled it. We had some beautiful moments. We had the opportunity, we knew the transition was coming. It happened a lot faster than we thought."
Along with Zen and his soon-to-be-born 12th child, Cannon also has shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, Golden, Powerful Queen and Rise with Brittany Bell, newborn Beautiful Zeppelin and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole.