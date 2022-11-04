Fans Believe Nick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Are Having Twins After Confirming They're Expecting Another Child Together

After Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott confirmed they're expecting another child together, fans now believe they hinted at something bigger on social media, a.k.a. they might be having twins.

"This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍," Scott captioned the shots, which pictured the duo naked in a bathtub.

This will be Cannon's 11th child and his second with the model, but their first, son Zen, died in December 2021 at just 5 months old from brain cancer. Scott also has a 4-year-old daughter, Zeela, from a previous relationship.