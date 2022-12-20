Nick Cannon's Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Takes Swipe At Comedian For Posting 'Fake' Photo Ops With His Other Kids & Their Mothers
LaNisha Cole, who is one of Nick Cannon's baby mamas, has a bone to pick with the actor, as he's posed with his other kids and their mothers over the past few weeks but seems to have left out Cole, who shares 3-month-old daughter Onyx with Cannon.
“There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way 🙏🏾 Happy holidays to you and your family! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the 40-year-old captioned an Instagram Story on Sunday, December 18.
In another message, she wrote, “It’s important for me to keep things positive and maintain my peace in the midst of it all. It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love.”
Cole's cryptic messages comes after Abby De La Rose, who shares twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 1, and Beautiful Zeppelin, 1-month, with the All That alum, 42, posted some fun photos with Cannon on Saturday, December 17.
“Christmas ‘22 🎄,” she captioned a photo of herself with Cannon as they held their three children. In the snap, the brunette beauty wore a red dress, while Cannon sported a green sweater and a Santa hat.
"This little light of mine 🎄✨," she captioned another photo with the young tot.
Bre Tiesi, who shares 5-month-old son, Legendary Love, with Cannon, also posed for photos with her son, Santa and Cannon, as of late, and the TV star reposted a photo of daughter Monroe, 11, singing with his ex Mariah Carey.
Recently, Cannon, who has a total of 11 children, with a 12th on the way from Alyssa Scott, admitted he isn't sure how to balance all of his children. "Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," he stated.
"One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin," he explained.