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Amanda Bynes Shows Off Leg Tattoos in Tiny Leather Shorts Amid Ozempic Weight-Loss Journey

Image of Amanda Bynes had her leg tattoos on display in black mini shorts.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes had her leg tattoos on display in black mini shorts.

Sept. 14 2026, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

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Amanda Bynes isn't shy about showing off her weight-loss transformation, and her latest outing proved it!

In photos shared by Backgrid via social media on Sunday, September 13, the former child star gave fans a glimpse of her Ozempic results in tiny black leather mini shorts and a casual white long-sleeve T-shirt.

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'She Is Looking Healthier, Stronger and Better'

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Image of Amanda Bynes has been looking increasingly thinner as she continues her weight-loss journey.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes has been looking increasingly thinner as she continues her weight-loss journey.

Putting her slim legs and tattoos on full display, Bynes kept her platinum blonde hair down and showed off her signature bold brows, completing the look with low-top black Vans sneakers as she stopped at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Los Angeles.

"She is looking healthier, stronger and better! Good for her!!!” one social media user said under the photos shared via Instagram.

A few of the other comments urged the What I Like About You actress to go back to her natural brown hair color and opt for less bold eyebrows.

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Amanda Bynes Started Ozempic in 2025

Image of Amanda Bynes has reportedly lost over 30 pounds.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes has reportedly lost over 30 pounds.

The Los Angeles outing comes amid her impressive weight-loss transformation after she shed more than 30 pounds with the help of popular weight-loss medications.

The 39-year-old has been open with her fans about using the GLP-1 drug to lose weight from the start, making sure to keep her followers updated about her progress via her social media accounts.

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Image of Amanda Bynes admitted she wanted to 'look better in paparazzi pictures.'
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes admitted she wanted to 'look better in paparazzi pictures.'

The Hairspray star first opened up about her weight-loss efforts in June 2025, sharing on her Instagram Story that she had started taking Ozempic: "Oh, I’m going on Ozempic. So excited. I’m 173 now, so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome," Bynes said at the time in the video.

Later, adding that she wanted to "look better in paparazzi pictures...so you don’t see my double chin from strange angles."

'I'm Trying to Lose More Weight Just to Feel Skinny and Cute'

Image of Amanda Bynes shared she is 'glad' to be 'on the injection.'
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes shared she is 'glad' to be 'on the injection.'

That same year, she shared on social media that she was down to 151 pounds with the help of the weight-loss medication, calling her progress "inspiring" despite still feeling self-conscious about her body.

Her efforts have continued into this year, with sources close to the star telling TMZ she was aiming to lose an additional 30 pounds in pursuit of her "dream body."

In another update on her Instagram, she added, "I'm really glad that I'm on the injection. It's really working for me, and I'm trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute."

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