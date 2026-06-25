Amanda Bynes Shows Off Her Teeth Grill, Blue Eyebrows and Nose Piercings Amid Weight-Loss Transformation: Watch

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Amanda Bynes is turning heads once again with a bold new look. The actress was seen on her Instagram Story with platinum blonde hair, striking blue eyebrows and three shimmering silver nose rings while flashing a new diamond-studded teeth grill. No stranger to switching up her look, her new accessories are definitely making a statement.

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Gushing Over New Gold Grill

In the video she shared, Bynes couldn't contain her enthusiasm about her newest accessory. "OK, so I ended up getting a gold grill. I'm so excited about it right now. I absolutely love it. My dentist is absolutely amazing. Dr. Shawn from LA Smile Specialist. I want to thank him so much, as well as Courtney, his assistant, for doing such a beautiful job today," she gushed to her followers.

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Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes praised the doctor who gave her the new accessory.

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Road to Weight Loss

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Source: MEGA Fans continue to follow Amanda Bynes weight loss journey.

The update comes as fans continue to follow Bynes' personal journey over the past year, including her reported weight loss as she steps back into the spotlight. Bynes first opened up about her weight loss efforts in June 2025, revealing in another Instagram Story that she had started taking Ozempic, sharing that she weighed 173 pounds at the time and hoped to get down to around 130. By December 2025, she gave fans an update, noting she'd dropped to 152 pounds after losing 28 pounds on the medication, calling the progress "inspiring" despite still feeling self-conscious about her size. Her transformation continued into 2026. Early in the year, she was spotted outside a gas station, with insiders sharing that the weight loss had come strictly from the medication rather than an intense workout routine. Not long after, sources close to Bynes told TMZ she was aiming to lose another 30 pounds on top of what she had already shed, in pursuit of what she described as her dream body. By April, she had lost around 40 pounds total, showing off her new silhouette in Los Angeles in a spaghetti-strap tank and baggy jeans.

'It's Really Working for Me'

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes shared that she is happy with her progress.