Amanda Bynes Makes Rare Appearance With New Boyfriend at Los Angeles Hotspot

Amanda Bynes looked totally in love with her new boyfriend, Zachary, during a rare outing at Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont. The two were spotted having a dinner date night on Monday, November 3, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The She's The Man alum, 39, wore a baggy denim jacket, a black crossbody purse and black trousers for the night.

Amanda and Zachary Were Friends First

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes and her boyfriend started dating in September.

Zachary, 40, donned a beige button-down shirt and an army green jacket as he held hands with Bynes. The duo have been dating since September and were originally pals first. An insider told TMZ at the time: "They soon decided to take their friendship to the next level. They're not rushing things, but they're enjoying each other's company. The vibe between them is low-key ... casual dates, quality time, and just getting to know one another." The What I Like About You star's relationship with the security entrepreneur is her first public love since her 2023 split from ex-fiancé Paul Michael.

Amanda Loves to Fix Up Her Look

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/instagram Amanda Bynes changed up her look last month.

Last month, Bynes shocked fans by posting on her Instagram her new look. She appeared to be unrecognizable where she had platinum blonde hair and thick dark eyebrows. Her nose piercings and face heart tattoo were on display in the selfie. She captioned it: “When ur hairs not hairing.” Her followers couldn't help but scratch their heads over the look and wondered if she was okay.

Source: MEGA The actress' fans were worried about her appearance.

“Wow. I remember back before she started falling apart, when she called herself ‘boring’ because she didn't have a drug addiction or other major dysfunctionality. At the time, I hoped she was joking. Looks like she was serious about that, sadly,” someone on X commented. One fan chimed in, writing: “Wow. She looks really bad and unhealthy.” "I can't even believe that's the same person. What a shame,” another person's jaw dropped.

Source: MEGA The 'Easy A' alum recently got lip injections.