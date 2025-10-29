Amanda Bynes Teases New Romance After Debuting Unrecognizable Look: Photo
Oct. 29 2025, Updated 5:59 p.m. ET
Does Amanda Bynes have a new guy in her life?
A few days after the actress shocked fans by debuting a fresh makeover, she posted a photo on her Instagram Story of herself and an unidentified man holding out a blue rose to her.
Bynes, 39, shot the photo from their waists down, not revealing either of their faces.
The man in question may be her rumored new love interest Zachary, with news of their relationship breaking in September.
According to an insider, the child star and the security entrepreneur were friends first before things became romantic.
"They soon decided to take their friendship to the next level," the source spilled. "They're not rushing things, but they're enjoying each other's company. The vibe between them is low-key ... casual dates, quality time, and just getting to know one another."
The Actress Was Once Engaged
Prior to her post, the Nickelodeon alum was in an on-off relationship with Paul Michael. The two became engaged in 2020 after meeting at a treatment facility, as they both struggle with substance abuse.
They called off their engagement in 2021, and though they then got back together, they split again in 2022.
"They have gone through ups and downs, together and personally, and realized they might have moved quickly," a source spilled at the time.
In 2024, the Easy A star admitted she was "trying to win" back an ex but didn't mention anyone by name.
Amanda Bynes' Physical Transformation
As OK! reported, the She's the Man lead has been sporting a new look after undergoing a few procedures, including getting lip injections and undergoing blepharoplasty.
In addition, she now has several tattoos, including the outline of a heart on her cheek.
When Bynes posted a selfie on her Instagram Story one week ago where she had thick eyebrows and platinum blonder hair, fans were shocked at her appearance.
Fans React to Amanda Bynes' Look
"I can't even believe that's the same person," one social media user wrote. "What a shame."
"It is absolutely shocking what she looks like now🤯🤯💯," another person said, while a third individual penned, "One of Hollywood‘s victims. Sad!"
The Star's Weight-Loss Journey
Bynes' changing looks are also due to her weight-loss journey, as the star revealed in June she was planning to start Ozempic.
"I’m 173 [lbs.] now, so I hope to get down to 130, which would be awesome. So I look better in paparazzi pictures and you don't see my double chin from strange angles," she explained of why she wanted to use the medication. "I will post about my Ozempic journey, of course."