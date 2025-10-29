Amanda Bynes Teases New Romance After Debuting Unrecognizable Look: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Does Amanda Bynes have a new guy in her life? A few days after the actress shocked fans by debuting a fresh makeover, she posted a photo on her Instagram Story of herself and an unidentified man holding out a blue rose to her.

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/instagram Amanda Bynes posted a photo of a mystery man giving her a blue rose.

Bynes, 39, shot the photo from their waists down, not revealing either of their faces. The man in question may be her rumored new love interest Zachary, with news of their relationship breaking in September. According to an insider, the child star and the security entrepreneur were friends first before things became romantic. "They soon decided to take their friendship to the next level," the source spilled. "They're not rushing things, but they're enjoying each other's company. The vibe between them is low-key ... casual dates, quality time, and just getting to know one another."

The Actress Was Once Engaged

Source: @Amandabynes/instagram The actress called off her engagement from Paul Michael in 2021.

Prior to her post, the Nickelodeon alum was in an on-off relationship with Paul Michael. The two became engaged in 2020 after meeting at a treatment facility, as they both struggle with substance abuse. They called off their engagement in 2021, and though they then got back together, they split again in 2022. "They have gone through ups and downs, together and personally, and realized they might have moved quickly," a source spilled at the time. In 2024, the Easy A star admitted she was "trying to win" back an ex but didn't mention anyone by name.

Amanda Bynes' Physical Transformation

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/instagram Bynes underwent blepharoplasty in 2023, a procedure that removes excess skin around the eyes.

As OK! reported, the She's the Man lead has been sporting a new look after undergoing a few procedures, including getting lip injections and undergoing blepharoplasty. In addition, she now has several tattoos, including the outline of a heart on her cheek. When Bynes posted a selfie on her Instagram Story one week ago where she had thick eyebrows and platinum blonder hair, fans were shocked at her appearance.

Fans React to Amanda Bynes' Look

Source: mega The star left Hollywood over a decade ago, with her last role being in the 2010 movie 'Easy A.'

"I can't even believe that's the same person," one social media user wrote. "What a shame." "It is absolutely shocking what she looks like now🤯🤯💯," another person said, while a third individual penned, "One of Hollywood‘s victims. Sad!"

The Star's Weight-Loss Journey

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/instagram Bynes shared her plans to lose weight via Ozempic.