Amanda Bynes Dating New Boyfriend 2 Years After Split From Fiancé Paul Michael

Amanda Bynes has a new man in her life — two years after calling it quits with Paul Michael. The What a Girl Wants actress, 39, is moving forward with an entrepreneur named Zachary, who runs an event and security business.

A source revealed that Bynes’ new boyfriend is “a year older” than her. The two first bonded as platonic pals, but their relationship quickly grew into something more. “They soon decided to take their friendship to the next level,” the insider shared, adding, “They're not rushing things, but they're enjoying each other's company. The vibe between them is low-key ... casual dates, quality time, and just getting to know one another."

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes has a new boyfriend named Zachary.

While Bynes remains focused on her art and screenwriting, she's still "letting herself embrace this budding romance.”

In September, the couple was spotted walking hand in hand during an outing in Hollywood, according to TMZ. The actress also gave fans a glimpse at her new relationship on Instagram, posting photos from a romantic getaway with Zachary and later saving them to her highlights under the label “BOYFRIEND."

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram The couple started as friends before their bond turned romantic.

In one shot, Zachary sat across from her in a black T-shirt, snapback and sunglasses, with cigarettes, a Red Bull and drinks visible on the table. “Special getaway with my boo,” Bynes captioned the snap.

Another photo showed the couple’s legs intertwined in bed, with the businessman in gray boxer briefs and a T-shirt, while the Sydney White star rocked khaki jeans. She also posted a cozy video of herself in a gray lace tank top, tagging her new man’s private Instagram account, @vipinhouse, with the caption, “Ur my type.”

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes shared photos of their getaway on Instagram.

Bynes’ new relationship comes after her very turbulent past with Michael. Their rocky history dates back to March 2020, when Michael announced their breakup only three weeks after their engagement, though they reconciled a day later. The two ended their romance in July 2022, just weeks after sources claimed they were still trying to “work through the tough times.”

The on-again, off-again couple faced constant drama — including rumors of a pregnancy loss and the starlet's family raising concerns about whether she could legally consent to marriage.

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes was accused of cheating by her ex.