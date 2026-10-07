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Amanda Bynes Shares Details From Mystery Project 'Kendall' That's 'Now in Production'

amanda bynes kendall mystery project production
Source: MEGA; @AMANDAPANDAPANDAPANDA1/INSTAGRAM

Amanda Bynes shared details from 'Kendall,' a mysterious project that is ‘now in production.’

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Oct. 7 2026, Published 7:25 a.m. ET

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Amanda Bynes may be making another move back into the entertainment industry.

The former Nickelodeon star recently shared new details about a mysterious project titled Kendall, revealing that it is “now in production.”

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image of Amanda Bynes shared screenshots from a mysterious project titled 'Kendall,' revealing that it is ‘now in production.’
Source: @AMANDAPANDAPANDAPANDA1/INSTAGRAM

Amanda Bynes shared screenshots from a mysterious project titled 'Kendall,' revealing that it is ‘now in production.’

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Bynes posted screenshots of what appears to be a screenplay or detailed scene outline on Instagram. The story follows a character named Kendall as she faces a series of disturbing events, including her boyfriend's sudden disappearance, strange encounters and a growing personal crisis.

“kendall is in production fyi,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

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Source: @AMANDAPANDAPANDAPANDA1/INSTAGRAM
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Bynes Shared Details From 'Kendall'

image of The story follows Kendall as she deals with her boyfriend's disappearance and a series of increasingly unsettling events.
Source: @AMANDAPANDAPANDAPANDA1/INSTAGRAM

The story follows Kendall as she deals with her boyfriend's disappearance and a series of increasingly unsettling events.

One scene opens with Kendall and her boyfriend spray-painting her bedroom. When she suggests creating a black cloud design, he warns her that it could bring “dark energy” into her life. Their conversation then shifts to an approaching storm, prompting him to suggest stocking up on food and water.

The situation takes a frightening turn when the couple visits a grocery store and finds customers apparently panicking.

“We never see her boyfriend again. We don’t know if he was struck by lightning, was in a car accident, or was abducted,” she wrote.

The storyline then follows Kendall as she struggles to cope with what happened, eventually reaching a breaking point.

The What a Girl Wants star added, “Kendal goes into a spiral of psychosis, drug use and extreme distress. Kendall starts living on the street. This forces her to get help at a treatment center in L.A.”

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'Kendall' Takes a Surreal Turn

image of According to the actress, the screenplay includes surreal scenes.
Source: MEGA

According to the actress, the screenplay includes surreal scenes.

The screenshots also hint at several bizarre moments throughout the story. In one scene, Kendall visits a lighting store and spots a black bat hanging from a chandelier. Another sequence takes place at a house party where guests participate in a scavenger hunt involving stuffed animals.

The gathering soon becomes increasingly chaotic. According to the outline, the guests appear to enter a trance before running through the streets and singing together.

After leaving the party, Kendall notices a nearby car with a license plate that reads “KENDALL.”

In a separate scene, Kendall returns to the lighting store but finds the door locked. A sign posted outside reads, “u forget what doesn't matter to u,” leaving her confused.

Although the screenshots reveal several details about the plot, Bynes has yet to clarify whether Kendall is a feature film, television series or another type of production.

Bynes Previously Shared Details About a Screenplay

image of Amanda Bynes previously revealed that she was writing a screenplay with her friend Dylan Syrett.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes previously revealed that she was writing a screenplay with her friend Dylan Syrett.

This isn't the first time Bynes has given fans a look at a project centered on a character named Kendall. About a year ago, she revealed that she was working on a screenplay with her friend Dylan Syrett.

At the time, Bynes shared a screenshot of their work on social media and introduced the project to her followers.

“Here’s my screenplay I’m writing with my bestie @dylansyrett!” she captioned the September 2025 Instagram Story.

The earlier story follows Kendall from childhood into adulthood, beginning with her telling her mother that she wants to become a clown. Her mother, however, has other ideas about her future.

“No baby. Why do you want to be a clown? You could be a ballerina or a doctor,” the mom tells Kendall.

The screenplay then jumps forward in time, with a scene transitioning from Kendall as a young child to her life at 26. As a child, she is shown “taking drags of a crayon” in her parents’ driveway. The later scene features her smoking a cigarette while wearing the same clown makeup she had on at six years old.

Kendall eventually pursues her dream by attending clown school as an adult, where she joins other aspiring performers.

“Some ppl are sitting on chairs by vanities with mirrors putting on clown makeup,” the screenplay reads.

While both projects feature a character named Kendall, the Nickelodeon child star has not confirmed whether the earlier screenplay is connected to the project she recently shared.

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