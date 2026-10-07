Amanda Bynes Shares Details From Mystery Project 'Kendall' That's 'Now in Production'

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Amanda Bynes may be making another move back into the entertainment industry. The former Nickelodeon star recently shared new details about a mysterious project titled Kendall, revealing that it is “now in production.”

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Source: @AMANDAPANDAPANDAPANDA1/INSTAGRAM Amanda Bynes shared screenshots from a mysterious project titled 'Kendall,' revealing that it is ‘now in production.’

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Bynes posted screenshots of what appears to be a screenplay or detailed scene outline on Instagram. The story follows a character named Kendall as she faces a series of disturbing events, including her boyfriend's sudden disappearance, strange encounters and a growing personal crisis. “kendall is in production fyi,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

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Bynes Shared Details From 'Kendall'

Source: @AMANDAPANDAPANDAPANDA1/INSTAGRAM The story follows Kendall as she deals with her boyfriend's disappearance and a series of increasingly unsettling events.

One scene opens with Kendall and her boyfriend spray-painting her bedroom. When she suggests creating a black cloud design, he warns her that it could bring “dark energy” into her life. Their conversation then shifts to an approaching storm, prompting him to suggest stocking up on food and water. The situation takes a frightening turn when the couple visits a grocery store and finds customers apparently panicking. “We never see her boyfriend again. We don’t know if he was struck by lightning, was in a car accident, or was abducted,” she wrote. The storyline then follows Kendall as she struggles to cope with what happened, eventually reaching a breaking point. The What a Girl Wants star added, “Kendal goes into a spiral of psychosis, drug use and extreme distress. Kendall starts living on the street. This forces her to get help at a treatment center in L.A.”

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'Kendall' Takes a Surreal Turn

Source: MEGA According to the actress, the screenplay includes surreal scenes.

The screenshots also hint at several bizarre moments throughout the story. In one scene, Kendall visits a lighting store and spots a black bat hanging from a chandelier. Another sequence takes place at a house party where guests participate in a scavenger hunt involving stuffed animals. The gathering soon becomes increasingly chaotic. According to the outline, the guests appear to enter a trance before running through the streets and singing together. After leaving the party, Kendall notices a nearby car with a license plate that reads “KENDALL.” In a separate scene, Kendall returns to the lighting store but finds the door locked. A sign posted outside reads, “u forget what doesn't matter to u,” leaving her confused. Although the screenshots reveal several details about the plot, Bynes has yet to clarify whether Kendall is a feature film, television series or another type of production.

Bynes Previously Shared Details About a Screenplay

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes previously revealed that she was writing a screenplay with her friend Dylan Syrett.