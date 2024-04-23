OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Amanda Bynes
OK LogoNEWS

Amanda Bynes Admits She's 'Trying to Win Back' Her Ex After Breaking Off Engagement to Paul Michael

amandabynesadmitstryingexpp
Source: Mega
By:

Apr. 23 2024, Published 10:21 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Amanda Bynes has a confession to make.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story on Monday, April 22, the former child star, 38, asked her followers a very relatable question about getting the attention of a former flame while revealing she may be trying to get back with someone from her past.

Article continues below advertisement
amandabyneswantsgetbackex
Source: Mega

Amanda Bynes admitted she's been trying to get an ex's attention.

"Am I the only one who's trying to win back their ex through every Instagram post?" Bynes questioned. "Let me know if I'm the only one."

Although The Amanda Show alum did not make clear which of her former partners she was referring to, Bynes was previously engaged to Paul Michael before they called off their romance in 2021. The two later reconnected off and on until 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
amandabyneswantsgetbackex
Source: @AMANDABYNES/INSTAGRAM

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael broke off their engagement in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

The former couple first met while in a treatment facility and became engaged in 2020. "She is a good listener, and we're there for each other," Bynes' former fiancé, 32, gushed over the Easy A actress in a 2020 interview. "We have the best time and I love spending every second with her. She is the best thing that ever happened to me."

However, by July 2022, after a brief reconciliation following their first split, they called it quits once again. "They have gone through ups and downs, together and personally, and realized they might have moved quickly," a source spilled at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
amndabyneswantstogetback
Source: Mega

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael met while in a rehabilitation facility.

MORE ON:
Amanda Bynes
Article continues below advertisement

These days, Bynes has been focused on her goal of becoming a manicurist after quitting her podcasting venture. "Since I haven't passed the board exam yet to get my manicurist license, I started back at school to study manicurist theory to practice doing acrylics before I take the test again, so I'll be good to go when I get a job at a nail salon," she told her fans in an Instagram Story on Monday, April 8.

In 2023, the Hairspray star launched the "Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast," which drew a large audience, but Bynes decided to pulled the plug on the project.

Article continues below advertisement
amandabyneswantsgetbackex
Source: Mega

Amanda Bynes has been studying to become a manicurist.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"So even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I’m going to take a pause on it for now," Bynes explained in a clip shared to social media. "We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show like, say, Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone."

"So maybe one day, if we're able to get those types of guests on the show, we will resume the podcast. But for now, I'm taking a pause on it," she added. "Thank you everyone who watched, I really hope you enjoyed it. And that is all for now!"

E! News conducted the 2020 interview with Michael.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.