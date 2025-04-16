NEWS Amanda Bynes Joins OnlyFans With One Warning: 'I Won't Be Posting Any Sleazy Content' Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes revealed she joined OnlyFans — but made it clear she won’t be sharing anything 'sleazy.'

Amanda Bynes is stepping into the OnlyFans world — but with some clear boundaries. “I’m on onlyfans now!” the What a Girl Wants actress announced via Instagram on Tuesday, April 15. “Disclaimer: I’m doing OnlyFans to chat with my fans through dm’s. I won’t be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join.”

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes recently joined OnlyFans.

The post also included a screenshot of her account with the username @amandapandapandapanda1, giving fans their first peek at her page. OnlyFans is known for hosting a wide range of content — from explicit photos to cooking shows and live chats — but Bynes clarified that she’s just there to connect with her fans.

Her subscription fee? A cool $50 a month.

Source: MEGA The child star said that she won't be posting anything 'sleazy' on the platform.

The She’s The Man alum seems to be back on track after she faced plenty of personal battles, including mental health struggles that led to her parents being granted conservatorship over her in 2013, as OK! previously reported.

"Prior to moving to New York, Amanda was extremely paranoid about being 'watched,' including at our residence," her parents told the court at the time. "She is obsessed with the idea that she and others are 'ugly.' She talks incessantly about cosmetic surgeries that she wants to have completed ... We are concerned that the surgeries she wants to have are dangerous and detrimental to her health."

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes recently organized her pop-up art show.

Bynes eventually regained control of her life, ending the conservatorship in 2022. She later accused her parents of abuse. Despite being one of Nickelodeon’s biggest stars, Bynes stayed quiet when former TV exec Dan Schneider was accused of misconduct and toxic behavior in the Quiet on Set documentary. Some of her past castmates came forward, but Bynes kept her distance from the spotlight.

Schneider responded to the doc with a separate interview and claimed he always supported Bynes — especially during the time she wanted legal freedom from her parents. "Amanda was between the ages of 16 and 17 and she wanted to get emancipated from her parents, which was a fairly common thing with successful young actors — at least at the time," he explained. "She wanted that for herself, so she turned to her team, which included her lawyer, her agent, her manager, her publicist, me — because she included me as part of her team, thought of me that way."

Source: MEGA One person claimed that the actress 'wore a paper bag on her head most days' during her interior design classes,

He also insisted he had "no bad intentions" and cared deeply about her "safety." The child star — who’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder — has been placed in mental health facilities multiple times, most recently in 2023. But these days, she seems to be going in the right direction.

One of her alleged former classmates claimed she didn't seem comfortable being recognized by other students. Still, some fans expressed concern, with one Reddit user claiming they had a friend who took interior design classes with the Easy A actress in California, writing, “Amanda wore a paper bag on her head most days, even though nobody cared about her celebrity status."