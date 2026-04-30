Troubled Child Star Amanda Bynes Looks Unrecognizable With Bleached Hair and Dark Eyebrows as She Teases New Music: Photos

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Former Nickelodeon phenomenon Amanda Bynes was unrecognizable in new selfies. The Amanda Show alum, 40, published two short clips of herself with bleached blonde hair and dark eyebrows on Thursday, April 30. Bynes also showed off a heart tattoo on her left cheek, a septum piercing and several other piercings on her nose.

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Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes is a former Nickelodeon child star.

She donned a cheetah-print sweatshirt as she flashed a peace sign for the camera. In the background, the former actress teased a snippet of an upcoming song she’s working on with Yogi. “@realyungyogi our track is going to be so lit,” she wrote.

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Amanda Bynes Released a Song Called 'GIRLFRIEND'

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes is pursuing a music career.

Bynes seems to be hard at work on a new music career, as on April 10, she dropped a song called “GIRLFRIEND." “@fenixflexinofficial is going to be on my song GIRLFRIEND ! straight fire 🔥 !!!!!!!!!” she captioned a February 20 post. The ex-child star shared rough cuts of the track for months leading up to its release. “@realyungyogi @zvbbv @nikkipaigenarage cooking up in the studio. Want this to be a dance trance edm track. We’ll see where we go with it :-),” she wrote on January 19. In a January 28 teaser, Bynes could be heard declaring in the song, “My friends love hearing about you. I love everything you do.”

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Source: MEGA/@amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes dyed her hair blonde.

Fans are supportive of her budding pop stardom. “This is so 2007 MySpace and I love it,” one person wrote, while another agreed, “This goes so hard, literally throws me back to MySpace electro stuff 😭🔥 keep cookin.” “OMG? Amanda Bynes in her pop star era?! IM SEATED,” a third exclaimed.

Who Is Amanda Bynes Dating?

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes is dating Zachary Khan.