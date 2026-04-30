Troubled Child Star Amanda Bynes Looks Unrecognizable With Bleached Hair and Dark Eyebrows as She Teases New Music: Photos
April 30 2026, Published 11:29 a.m. ET
Former Nickelodeon phenomenon Amanda Bynes was unrecognizable in new selfies.
The Amanda Show alum, 40, published two short clips of herself with bleached blonde hair and dark eyebrows on Thursday, April 30.
Bynes also showed off a heart tattoo on her left cheek, a septum piercing and several other piercings on her nose.
She donned a cheetah-print sweatshirt as she flashed a peace sign for the camera. In the background, the former actress teased a snippet of an upcoming song she’s working on with Yogi.
“@realyungyogi our track is going to be so lit,” she wrote.
Amanda Bynes Released a Song Called 'GIRLFRIEND'
Bynes seems to be hard at work on a new music career, as on April 10, she dropped a song called “GIRLFRIEND."
“@fenixflexinofficial is going to be on my song GIRLFRIEND ! straight fire 🔥 !!!!!!!!!” she captioned a February 20 post.
The ex-child star shared rough cuts of the track for months leading up to its release.
“@realyungyogi @zvbbv @nikkipaigenarage cooking up in the studio. Want this to be a dance trance edm track. We’ll see where we go with it :-),” she wrote on January 19.
In a January 28 teaser, Bynes could be heard declaring in the song, “My friends love hearing about you. I love everything you do.”
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Fans are supportive of her budding pop stardom.
“This is so 2007 MySpace and I love it,” one person wrote, while another agreed, “This goes so hard, literally throws me back to MySpace electro stuff 😭🔥 keep cookin.”
“OMG? Amanda Bynes in her pop star era?! IM SEATED,” a third exclaimed.
Who Is Amanda Bynes Dating?
Bynes’ “GIRLFRIEND” song comes as her relationship with Zachary Khan heats up.
"Hey, my love. I just wanted to send a quick video. I'm thinking about you, I love you so much," she said in a selfie video from her car, posted on social media last week.
"I'm glad that your festival went so well. I had my bagel, I just went to Starbucks and had an iced espresso drink," she continued. "I'm going to go on a little drive. I love you so much, hope you're having a good night. Talk to you later."
The couple was spotted on a rare outing together in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 10, per photos obtained by a news outlet. They held hands while leaving Goodwill, then stopped by a Valvoline.
On Valentine’s Day, Bynes honored her man by publishing an Instagram post with him, also captured from the car.
“Love u zachary,” she wrote as the song “I LUV IT” by Camila Cabello and Playboi Carti played in the background.
The couple first confirmed dating rumors in September 2025.