Amanda Bynes Looks Unrecognizable as She Flaunts Blue Eyebrows in Flirty Video for Her Boyfriend: Watch

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Amanda Bynes debuted a dramatically different look while recording a flirty message dedicated to her boyfriend, Zachary Khan. "Hey, my love. I just wanted to send a quick video. I'm thinking about you, I love you so much," Bynes, 40, said in a selfie video filmed from the front seat of a car.

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Amanda Bynes Rocked Blue Eyebrows

Source: @amandabynesdaily/tiktok Amanda Bynes changed her normally dark eyebrow hue for a navy shade.

In the short clip, the Amanda Show actress rocked a bright royal blue shade on her eyebrows as she filled her partner in on the details of her day. She dressed casually for the outing, wearing a gray zip-up sweater, navy shorts and ultra-mini UGG boots. "I'm glad that your festival went so well. I had my bagel, I just went to Starbucks and had an iced espresso drink," she continued. "I'm going to go on a little drive. I love you so much, hope you're having a good night. Talk to you later."

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Amanda Bynes Ditched Her Bleach Blonde Hair

Source: @amandabynes/Instagram Amanda Bynes switched up her bleach blonde hair for a dark color.

Bynes has been switching up her looks in recent weeks, debuting the bold eyebrows just days after a major hair transformation, as the actress traded her bleach blonde locks for a rich brunette shade. She debuted ultra-short bangs that hit an inch above her brows, adding an edgy twist to her look.

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Amanda Bynes Debuted New Relationship in September 2025

Source: @amandabynes/Instagram Amanda Bynes confirmed her relationship with Zachary Khan in September 2025.

The She's the Man star confirmed her new relationship with Khan in September 2025, referring to him as "my boo" after sharing vacation photos. The pair has been spotted out on various outings in Los Angeles together, including lunch dates and shopping trips, often showing off major PDA. Bynes' romance with Khan marked her first public relationship following her split from ex-fiancé Paul Michael in early 2023.

Inside Amanda Bynes' Weight-Loss Journey

Source: MEGA; @amandabynes/Instagram Amanda Bynes revealed her decision to use GLP-1 medication in September 2025.