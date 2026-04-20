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Amanda Bynes Looks Unrecognizable as She Flaunts Blue Eyebrows in Flirty Video for Her Boyfriend: Watch

Photo of Amanda Bynes
Source: @amandabynes/Instagram

Amanda Bynes looked unrecognizable after debuting dramatic blue eyebrows.

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April 20 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

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Amanda Bynes debuted a dramatically different look while recording a flirty message dedicated to her boyfriend, Zachary Khan.

"Hey, my love. I just wanted to send a quick video. I'm thinking about you, I love you so much," Bynes, 40, said in a selfie video filmed from the front seat of a car.

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Amanda Bynes Rocked Blue Eyebrows

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Photo of Amanda Bynes changed her normally dark eyebrow hue for a navy shade.
Source: @amandabynesdaily/tiktok

Amanda Bynes changed her normally dark eyebrow hue for a navy shade.

In the short clip, the Amanda Show actress rocked a bright royal blue shade on her eyebrows as she filled her partner in on the details of her day. She dressed casually for the outing, wearing a gray zip-up sweater, navy shorts and ultra-mini UGG boots.

"I'm glad that your festival went so well. I had my bagel, I just went to Starbucks and had an iced espresso drink," she continued. "I'm going to go on a little drive. I love you so much, hope you're having a good night. Talk to you later."

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Source: @amandabynesdaily/Instagram

Amanda Bynes sent a video message to her boyfriend, Zachary Khan.

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Amanda Bynes Ditched Her Bleach Blonde Hair

Photo of Amanda Bynes switched up her bleach blonde hair for a dark color.
Source: @amandabynes/Instagram

Amanda Bynes switched up her bleach blonde hair for a dark color.

Bynes has been switching up her looks in recent weeks, debuting the bold eyebrows just days after a major hair transformation, as the actress traded her bleach blonde locks for a rich brunette shade.

She debuted ultra-short bangs that hit an inch above her brows, adding an edgy twist to her look.

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Amanda Bynes Debuted New Relationship in September 2025

Photo of Amanda Bynes confirmed her relationship with Zachary Khan in September 2025.
Source: @amandabynes/Instagram

Amanda Bynes confirmed her relationship with Zachary Khan in September 2025.

The She's the Man star confirmed her new relationship with Khan in September 2025, referring to him as "my boo" after sharing vacation photos.

The pair has been spotted out on various outings in Los Angeles together, including lunch dates and shopping trips, often showing off major PDA.

Bynes' romance with Khan marked her first public relationship following her split from ex-fiancé Paul Michael in early 2023.

Inside Amanda Bynes' Weight-Loss Journey

Photo of Amanda Bynes revealed her decision to use GLP-1 medication in September 2025.
Source: MEGA; @amandabynes/Instagram

Amanda Bynes revealed her decision to use GLP-1 medication in September 2025.

The former child star has made several other changes in her life, including the decision to use GLP-1 medication to lose weight that she gained during a period of depression.

“I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” she said in an Instagram Story video posted on November 5, 2025. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.”

She continued, "I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173. I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection. So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic."

Bynes updated her followers one month later to reveal she had lost nearly 30 pounds in total.

“I was 180 lbs but now I’ve lost 28 lbs on Ozempic! I’m down to 152 lbs,” she wrote alongside a recent paparazzi photo. “I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!”

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