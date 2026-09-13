Exploring the Patrick Clancy Conspiracy Theories After Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Speaks Out: What to Know So Far

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Online conspiracy theories surrounding Lindsay Clancy's case have suggested that her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, was responsible for the deaths of their three children and framed her. Patrick took the stand as the prosecution's first witness in the triple-murder trial, testifying over two days about Lindsay's mental health struggles and the January 24, 2023, deaths of their three children: Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months. A 911 call captured him yelling, "She killed the f------ kids," after he found Lindsay injured in the backyard and then discovered the children in the basement of their Duxbury, Mass., home. Lindsay has not denied strangling the children, but her defense argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and could not be held criminally responsible. After weeks of testimony, the case ended in a mistrial on September 4 after jurors remained deadlocked. Following the mistrial, conspiracy theories about Patrick circulated online, with social media users scrutinizing his testimony and account of the day of the killings.

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What Conspiracy Theories Have Emerged About Patrick Clancy?

Source: @CourtTV/YouTube; AP Patrick Clancy testified in Lindsay Clancy's triple-murder trial.

Throughout the closely watched case, online sleuths spread unsubstantiated theories about Patrick, questioning portions of his testimony and the timeline surrounding the killings. Some claimed he was responsible for his children's deaths and had framed Lindsay, while others focused on the lack of eyewitnesses and footage as well as Lindsay's severe hypothermia after she was found outside the property. The Guardian reported that some online users suggested Patrick had hired a body double to appear at CVS while he remained elsewhere, despite surveillance footage and phone records corroborating his presence at the store. Another theory claimed someone had deliberately manipulated Lindsay into appearing mentally ill.

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How Did Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Respond to the Conspiracy Theories?

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Source: NBC10 Boston/YouTube; Lindsay Marie Clancy/Facebook Patrick Clancy quietly remarried in spring 2026.

Responding to the conspiracy theories on September 4, Lindsay's attorney, Kevin Reddington, told reporters outside the courtroom that people "can judge [Patrick's] credibility by the 911 call." "I don't know what is in Patrick's mind. He testified, and the jury was able to evaluate it," he added. A reporter noted some online conspiracy theorists had labeled Patrick a murderer, prompting the lawyer to make clear he was not behind them: "Not by me." "He testified. Jurors weighed his testimony and uh, you know, I mean — most of you didn't hear the 911 tape," he reiterated before adding, "I mean people on the internet, they're going to say — regarding the people on the internet, I certainly don't dismiss them. It's amazing what people on TikTok and Instagram — I do know those things — it's amazing how they're able to [find out] facts and they do investigations and it's truly amazing, this whole concept of the internet."

Was Patrick Clancy Ever Accused or Charged in Connection With the Case?

Source: Lindsay Marie Clancy/Facebook Lindsay Clancy's case ended in a mistrial.