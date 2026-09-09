TRUE CRIME NEWS Lawyer for Patrick Clancy Calls Out 'Minor Celebrities' Peddling Lies on TikTok, Warns of Lawsuits Over Children's Murder Claims Source: @COURTTV/YOUTUBE Patrick Clancy's lawyer threatened legal action against 'minor celebrities' who keep spreading lies about his involvement in his children's murder on social media. OK! Staff Sept. 9 2026, Published 2:22 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Patrick Clancy's lawyer threatened people spreading “conspiracy theories” on TikTok about his client's involvement in the murders of his three children with legal action. Per ABC 7 News, the lawyer, Howard Cooper, made a statement to stop the “minor celebrities, so-called influencers and outright conspiracy theorists” from spreading “misinformation” on social media that they know is outright lies.

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Patrick Clancy's Lawyer Threatened Lawsuits Against People Accusing Him of Being Involved in His Children's Murder

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy admitted to killing her and Patrick Clancy's three children.

Patrick's ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy, admitted to killing their three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan, in January 2023 in their Massachusetts home. However, she pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, as she claimed she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis at the time. She also tried to kill herself after committing the crimes by slitting her wrists and neck and then jumping from their second-floor window. After a six-week trial, the judge declared the proceedings a mistrial as the 12-person jury failed to achieve a unanimous verdict. Patrick’s phone locations also show that the father of three was nowhere near the house when the killings took place.

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Source: @LINDSAY MARIE CLANCY/FACEBOOK Patrick Clancy's lawyer stated that 'there will be consequences' if the 'baseless falsehoods' don't stop.

Despite that, many people had been seemingly grasping at straws to incriminate him in the case and sharing their beliefs on social media while observing the trial play out. As a result, his attorney claimed, “Enough is enough - this spread of blatant and baseless falsehoods must stop.” “Those responsible should understand that there will be consequences, and every appropriate measure will be pursued to hold them accountable, including legally. Law enforcement has been notified,” he added. He also pointed out that due to the intense scrutiny, Patrick and his family have faced a “relentless, escalating and destructive defamation campaign.”

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Patrick Clancy's Lawyer Said That His Client Suffered Irreversible Damage Due to the Lies

Source: @LINDSAY MARIE CLANCY/FACEBOOK Patrick Clancy lawyer noted that he suffered damage to his 'reputation, livelihood and life' due to the lies being spread on social media.

Howard stated that as the “insatiable media coverage remains at a fever pitch,” it has given rise to “outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims.” As a result, his client has suffered irreversible damage to his “reputation, livelihood and life.” “Patrick has no choice but to address this situation with the clear goal of stopping injurious behavior, creating accountability for lies that are self-serving to the perpetrators, and being able to return his attention to what matters,” he continued, adding, “Preserving the memory of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy and supporting other women facing perinatal mental health challenges.”

Source: @LINDSAY MARIE CLANCY/FACEBOOK Patrick Clancy's lawyer previously said that the thought of reliving tragedy in a retrial will be 'extremely painful' for his client.