Amanda Knox Weighs In On Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial, Says She's 'Still Dealing With The Psychological Trauma Of The Public Shaming I've Endured'

"I am still dealing with the psychological trauma of the public shaming I’ve endured. It’s no small thing. I spoke out in support of Depp back then, not because I knew he was innocent of abuse, but because it was clear to me that, regardless of his defamation trial verdict, he was being punished by the court of public opinion without a guarantee for proportional sentencing or a right to appeal," she wrote in The Independent.

"Who wins in a trial like this? Not Depp. Not Heard. Not us. But can’t we condemn the spectacle and yet still sift the evidence to arrive at our conclusions about the guilt and innocence of these two human beings whose trauma and pain and ugliness has been paraded before us? I’m not going to tell you my opinion on the Depp v Heard trial. My opinion is just that, an opinion, and it doesn’t matter. And frankly, neither does yours," she stated.