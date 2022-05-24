Amanda Knox Weighs In On Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial, Says She's 'Still Dealing With The Psychological Trauma Of The Public Shaming I've Endured'
Amanda Knox knows what it is like to be in the spotlight, as she was in jail for four years, along with her Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, for the rape and murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, while she was studying abroad in Perugia, Italy, in 2007.
Eventually, Knox and Sollecito were acquitted of the crime, which is why it's tough for her to watch the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial play out.
"I am still dealing with the psychological trauma of the public shaming I’ve endured. It’s no small thing. I spoke out in support of Depp back then, not because I knew he was innocent of abuse, but because it was clear to me that, regardless of his defamation trial verdict, he was being punished by the court of public opinion without a guarantee for proportional sentencing or a right to appeal," she wrote in The Independent.
"Who wins in a trial like this? Not Depp. Not Heard. Not us. But can’t we condemn the spectacle and yet still sift the evidence to arrive at our conclusions about the guilt and innocence of these two human beings whose trauma and pain and ugliness has been paraded before us? I’m not going to tell you my opinion on the Depp v Heard trial. My opinion is just that, an opinion, and it doesn’t matter. And frankly, neither does yours," she stated.
In 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed in which she claimed she was a victim of abuse. Though she didn't name Depp specifically, he sued her for defamation, but she countersued.
The two have been duking it out in court.
During the trial, the blonde beauty, 36, claimed there's a reason her ex hasn't looked her in the eye.
“Because he’s guilty. He knows he’s lying. Otherwise, Why can’t he look at me? I survived that man and I’m here and I’m able to look at him,” she said.
Meanwhile, the actor has denied that he ever touched Heard.