Shut Down! Johnny Depp Loses Bid To Dismiss Amber Heard's $100 Million Counterclaim

Johnny Depp's motion to dismiss Amber Heard's counterclaim has been denied.

Virginia Judge Penney Azcarate ruled on Tuesday, May 24, that the issue should instead be decided by the jury, per Variety, as she declared: "It's not my role to measure the veracity or the weight of the evidence."

According to Heard's $100 million counterclaim, Depp's attorney Adam Waldman defamed the actress and damaged her career when he claimed she and her friends perpetrated an "abuse hoax." (Heard claimed in a 2018 op-ed she was a victim of domestic abuse, and while she didn't directly name Depp in the piece, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued his ex-wife in 2019 for defamation.)