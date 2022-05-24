Johnny Depp Calls TMZ Producer & Comic Book Fanboy To Testify — Will He Unmask Amber Heard As Website’s Secret Source?

Johnny Depp is laser-focused on proving Amber Heard was a manipulative monster who was behind the leak of a video that she secretly recorded of the pair in the kitchen.

OK! has confirmed the man who the Hollywood superstar has turned to in order to prove his case is a former producer for the celebrity website TMZ.

Morgan Tremaine worked at the entertainment news site from 2014 through August 2017. He will take the stand on Wednesday, May 25, and is expected to be questioned about Depp’s theory that Heard carefully orchestrated the leak of anti-Depp material.