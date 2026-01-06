Amanda Seyfried Puzzled by Timothée Chalamet's Sweet Shout-Out to Kylie Jenner at Critics Choice Awards

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Seyfried found herself a bit bemused after Timothée Chalamet thanked his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, during his acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night, January 4.

Source: MEGA Amanda Seyfried reacted to Timothée Chalamet’s acceptance speech.

Chalamet took the stage to accept the Best Actor award for his role in Josh Safdie's ping-pong drama Marty Supreme, giving a heartfelt nod to Jenner, whom he began dating in 2023. "And lastly, I'll just say, thank you to my partner of three years," the 30-year-old actor said. "Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Source: enews/YouTube Timothée Chalamet thanked Kylie Jenner during the Critics Choice Awards.

However, Seyfried’s reaction hinted at some confusion over Chalamet's phrasing. In an Instagram post, she commented, "OH not like a foundation/charity I was curious about that."

In reality, Chalamet wasn't referencing an official charity but rather the solid foundation he shares with Jenner as a couple. The awards broadcast made it clear who the Dune star was thanking, as the camera cut to Jenner, who sweetly mouthed "I love you" in response.

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been attending awards shows together.

Chalamet and Jenner have maintained a low profile throughout their three-year relationship, making selective public appearances together—like at the 2023 U.S. Open, the 2024 Golden Globes, and the premiere of Marty Supreme, where they sported matching orange outfits in tribute to the film’s ping-pong theme.

Source: MEGA The couple continue to have a strong relationship.

Neither Chalamet nor Jenner appears ready to shift their private dynamic anytime soon. In a recent Vogue interview, Chalamet declined to discuss his romance, stating, "I don't say that with any fear. I just don't have anything to say." He also hinted at wanting a family. “I had a friend of mine in school — a girl named Grace — and her parents had the most beautiful, amazing marriage,” he recalled. “This is not in [the] context of being great, so this is a little tangential, but it showed me excellence can exist without it being arduous. You don’t have to be selfish to be great, no. I know because I’ve worked with directors who are incredible and who are incredibly present in their family life.”