Kylie Jenner and Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Debunk Split Rumors as They Pose in Matching Orange Outfits at L.A. Premiere: Photos

Source: MEGA

Orange you glad the couple is still together?

Dec. 9 2025, Published 7:26 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made it clear they are still going strong after stepping out together for a rare red carpet appearance.

On Monday, December 8, the couple instantly shut down weeks of breakup rumors as they arrived side by side at the Los Angeles premiere of Chalamet’s new film Marty Supreme. Jenner and Chalamet looked completely smitten as they posed for photos, smiling nonstop and leaning into each other throughout the night.

image of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet showed they are still together at his movie premiere.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet showed they are still together at his movie premiere.

At one point, the Wonka star wrapped his arms around the Khy founder’s hips while she rested her hands on his chest.

They also turned their appearance into a full fashion moment, showing up in matching bright orange custom Chrome Hearts looks. Jenner stunned in a fitted, backless gown with bold cutouts, while Chalamet coordinated perfectly in an orange suit and matching shirt.

Source: @Updateskylie_/X
image of The couple wore matching bright orange outfits on the red carpet.
Source: MEGA

The couple wore matching bright orange outfits on the red carpet.

Their united front comes just after fans sparked split speculation when Chalamet skipped Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party in November — but those close to the pair insisted his absence had nothing to do with their relationship.

The Little Women star was reportedly filming Dune: Part Three at the time.

“He admires Kris, but the Kardashian machine scares him,” a close source joked, according to columnist Rob Shuter. “He’d rather stay home with Kylie, order sushi, and watch movies than mingle with billionaires in tuxedos.”

image of Split rumors started after the actor skipped Kris Jenner’s birthday party.
Source: MEGA

Split rumors started after the actor skipped Kris Jenner’s birthday party.

Kylie Jenner

Even so, insiders doubled down that there’s no trouble between the two.

“They are very much still together,” they confirmed. “Big events like that just aren’t Timothée’s thing. He’s shy, private, and honestly a little overwhelmed by the whole Kardashian media circus. The red carpets, the cameras, the noise — it’s not him.”

According to another insider, Kylie completely understands.

“She knows he’s not going to pose for every family photo or show up at every party,” a source told People. “That’s never been what their relationship is about. He keeps her grounded — and she loves that about him.”

image of Timothée Chalamet recently said having kids is 'on the radar.'
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet recently said having kids is 'on the radar.'

Earlier in November, Timothée opened up about his future in a Vogue cover interview, admitting children are “on the radar.”

He avoided talking directly about his girlfriend — who shares two kids with ex Travis Scott — not because of “any fear,” but because he simply doesn’t “have anything to say.”

Still, he made it clear he’s open to starting a family. The actor recalled watching an interview where someone was “bragging about not having kids and how much time it afforded them to do other stuff,” which made him turn to a friend and say, “Like, holy s---. Oh my God. Bleak.”

Plus, Timothée pointed out that many of his closest friends are already settling down.

Zendaya is engaged. Anya [Taylor-Joy] is married,” he said of his Dune costars.

