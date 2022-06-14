Amber Heard Understands She & Johnny Depp Look Like 'Hollywood Brats At Their Worst' Following Trial

"I would not blame the average person for looking at this and how this has been covered and not thinking that this is Hollywood brats at their worst," the 36-year-old told Savannah Guthrie in an interview for the Today show. "It's actually so much more than that."

Though the seven-person jury ultimately sided with Depp, the Aquaman star tried to not overthink the decision. "I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor," she said. "I don't care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors."

"I don't presume the average person should know those things. And so I don't take it personally," she continued. "But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."