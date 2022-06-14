Amber Heard Understands She & Johnny Depp Look Like 'Hollywood Brats At Their Worst' Following Trial
People had a lot to say during Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial, and the former understands that not everyone will think it was the right decision for the former flames to duke it out in court in the first place.
"I would not blame the average person for looking at this and how this has been covered and not thinking that this is Hollywood brats at their worst," the 36-year-old told Savannah Guthrie in an interview for the Today show. "It's actually so much more than that."
Though the seven-person jury ultimately sided with Depp, the Aquaman star tried to not overthink the decision. "I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor," she said. "I don't care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors."
"I don't presume the average person should know those things. And so I don't take it personally," she continued. "But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."
In early June, the jury reached a verdict when they decided that the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, proved Heard defamed him in her 2018 op-ed, in which she claimed she was a victim of abuse.
Depp got $15 million in damages, but Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million due to a Virginia law which limits punitive damages. The mom-of-one was also awarded $2 million in damages.
After the trial wrapped, Heard posted about how she was feeling. "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband," she wrote in her message, which was published on both Twitter and Instagram. "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback."
"It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated," she continued. "It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously. I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore the evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK."
More of Guthrie's exclusive with Heard will air on Wednesday, June 15, on TODAY, in addition to Dateline on Friday, June 17, at 8 p.m. ET.