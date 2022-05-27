Amber Heard's Lawyer Warns Jury About Message The Bombshell Defamation Case Is Sending To Victims Of Domestic Abuse
Amber Heard's lawyer appeared to directly address the court of public opinion, as well as the court of law, in closing arguments on Friday, May 27.
The defamation lawsuit kicked off in April and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon with social media users and celebrities chiming in with their opinion on the widely publicized case. Now, as the $50 million trial comes to a close, Ben Rottenborn had some somber words about how the outcome of the trial will potentially affect victims of domestic violence.
"Think about the message they are sending to Amber, and victims of domestic abuse everywhere," Rottenborn told the court hours before the jury is reportedly set to begin deliberation on the bombshell case. "If you didn’t take pictures, it didn’t happen, and if you did take pictures, they’re fake."
"If you don’t seek medical attention, you’re lying. If you do seek medial attention, you’re crazy," he continued. "And if you’ve finally decided that enough is enough, you’re a gold-digger ... That's what they’re trying to get you, the jury, to be an accomplice to."
As OK! previously reported, Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation in 2019 regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she claimed to be "a public figure representing domestic abuse." As a result, the Pirates of the Caribbean star believes his personal and professional reputations have been ruined because people associate him with the domestic abuse accusations he claims are completely false.
In Depp's legal team's closing argument, powerhouse attorney Camille Vasquez shot back, calling Heard's allegations against her client "wild, over-the-top and implausible."
"And you can’t pick and choose which of these wild allegations to believe and which ones to disregard," she told the jury. "You either believe all of it, or none of it. Either she's a victim of truly horrific abuse or she's a woman who's willing to say absolutely anything."
The jury is rumored to begin deliberation today, Friday, May 27.