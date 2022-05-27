Amber Heard's Lawyer Warns Jury About Message The Bombshell Defamation Case Is Sending To Victims Of Domestic Abuse

Amber Heard's lawyer appeared to directly address the court of public opinion, as well as the court of law, in closing arguments on Friday, May 27.

The defamation lawsuit kicked off in April and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon with social media users and celebrities chiming in with their opinion on the widely publicized case. Now, as the $50 million trial comes to a close, Ben Rottenborn had some somber words about how the outcome of the trial will potentially affect victims of domestic violence.