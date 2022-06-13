Amber Heard Says She Doesn't 'Blame' The Jury For Siding With 'Beloved' Actor Johnny Depp: 'People Feel They Know Him'

"The jury looked at the evidence you presented, they listened to your testimony and they did not believe you, they thought you were lying," Savannah Guthrie told the Aquaman actress, 36, during their interview for the Today show.

"How could they make a judgement, how could they not come to that conclusion," she responded. "They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of nonstop relentless testimony from paid employees and, towards the end of the trial, randos — as I say."

"I don't blame them, I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor," she continued. "Again, how could they, after listening to three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was a non-credible person, [and] not to believe a word that came out of my mouth."