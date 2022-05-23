Amber Heard 'Could Be Found To Have Committed Perjury' After Makeup Kit She Allegedly Used To Cover Up Bruises Is Displayed In Photos
Busted! Amber Heard's makeup kit, which she allegedly used to cover up bruises Johnny Depp gave to her, was seen in photos she submitted to the court, Radar reported on Monday, May 23.
In the picture of Depp passed out on the floor, there appears to be a palette, which is available online.
The product looks similar to "Color Bruise Wheel for Special Effects, Movies (and) Halloween,” which “creates an array of different colored bruises from impact to healing," the description reads.
“If Depp’s legal team can establish that Heard used, purchased, or owned this make-up kit, or something similar, she could be found to have committed perjury,” one legal source said. “Make no mistake, there will be efforts going on behind-the-scenes from Team Depp to establish Heard had this makeup kit. If Depp’s lawyers can prove this, there is a case for it to be introduced in evidence to impeach Heard’s testimony about incidents she said left her battered and bruised.”
While in court, Heard told the court about how she allegedly covered up the marks.
“This is what I was talking about as a color correction kit. This is not, obviously, the exact one I used to carry, but I used to carry it with me all the time," she said. “Sometimes this pink is sometimes a little but more purple of a hue. And sometimes the kits are three colors. You can get them in three or four colors. Sometimes they have even more.”
“No woman wants to walk around with a bruise on her face. So if I did have a bruise on my face, or someplace visible, the main thing you have to ice right away to reduce swelling because no amount of makeup can fix swelling," she added. “But it's very manageable. You ice it really soon. Arnica is also a great remedy, arnica cream."