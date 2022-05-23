Amber Heard 'Could Be Found To Have Committed Perjury' After Makeup Kit She Allegedly Used To Cover Up Bruises Is Displayed In Photos

While in court, Heard told the court about how she allegedly covered up the marks.

“This is what I was talking about as a color correction kit. This is not, obviously, the exact one I used to carry, but I used to carry it with me all the time," she said. “Sometimes this pink is sometimes a little but more purple of a hue. And sometimes the kits are three colors. You can get them in three or four colors. Sometimes they have even more.”

“No woman wants to walk around with a bruise on her face. So if I did have a bruise on my face, or someplace visible, the main thing you have to ice right away to reduce swelling because no amount of makeup can fix swelling," she added. “But it's very manageable. You ice it really soon. Arnica is also a great remedy, arnica cream."