Amber Heard Claims Trial Was 'Compromised' Due To Wrong Juror Seated In Virginia Trial, Demands New Trial

Another day, another plea from Amber Heard. This time around, the actress wants a do-over after Johnny Depp came out on top following their trial, which concluded in June.

“Ms. Heard had a right to rely on the basic protection, as prescribed by the Virginia Code, that the jurors in this trial would be individuals who were actually summoned for jury duty,” a new filing from the star read, Deadline reported.

“In this case, it appears that Juror No. 15 was not, in fact, the same individual as listed on the jury panel,” attorney Elaine Bredehoft added. “Ms. Heard’s due process was therefore compromised. Under these circumstances, a mistrial should be declared, and a new trial ordered.”