Meanwhile, during Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife, his lawyer Camille Vasquez was able to get Heard to admit on the stand that she did not fulfill her promise to the charity. The Aquaman actress maintained she had every intention of following through with her promise but declared she's been unable to do so at this time because Depp dragged her to court.

ACLU said during the trial that Heard only paid $1.3 million of the promised $3.5 million, noting that they received $350k from her, $100k from Depp for her, $500k from a donor-advised fund and another $3350k from a donor-advised fund.

A rep for ACLU pointed out that they believe Heard's ex Elon Musk may have had something to do with the $500K donated.