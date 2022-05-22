Amber Heard's Team To Call Johnny Depp Back To The Stand As Last Attempt To 'Control The Narrative,' Expert Claims
As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial approaches its final week of testimonies, the actress' legal team may have one last trick up their sleeves.
The Zombieland star's attorneys are set to call Depp to the stand for the second time in the bombshell defamation case, a source exclusively dished to Radar.
Heard's lawyers plan to call the Pirates of the Caribbean actor as the third witness to take the stand on Monday, May 23. Depp's second round of questioning will reportedly follow testimonies from an Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) expert and an anatomy expert.
Former prosecutor Neama Rahmani elaborated on the surprise move, speculating the Aquaman star's legal team wants the chance to "control the narrative a little bit more" before closing arguments.
"We saw how charismatic Johnny was when he testified the first time around, so the last thing you want to do is give him a second opportunity to charm the jurors," Rahmani explained to EW, adding Heard's lawyers are likely to question him more aggressively this time.
"This is Heard's chance to catch up ... The con is you're putting a hostile witness in your case-in-chief, so if you don't do a good job, that may undermine your whole case," she continued. "It's a risky strategy, but they almost have nothing to lose."
Heard's team may need a risky move at this point as Depp continues to win support from fans and fellow celebrities across the country. This latest courtroom shocker comes shortly after Mission NGO, a domestic abuse organization founded to help women and children affected by domestic violence in their homes, released a lengthy statement supporting the Fantastic Beasts actor.
"Violence is a serious topic. As women, as mothers, we have the duty and the responsibility to educate our sons and daughters, that's to say, the Future Generation, in the light of the values of dialogue, respect and compassion between men and women, without any gender distinction, in order to prevent violence with the weapons of love and education," organization founder Valeria Altobelli wrote.
She continued, "In deep respect of the victims of domestic abuses that we have to affirm for intellectual honesty are, generally, WOMEN, we feel to express, as women, as mothers, as free thinkers, our compassion for Johnny Depp in this bad page of his personal history."